According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs responded to a report of a burglary-in-progress on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 on Rice Hill School Road. The report was called in to Jackson County Dispatch from a citizen that lives in the area. The citizen had been asked to keep an eye on property owned by Mary Abrams. While the citizen was on the phone with dispatch they reported that the suspect vehicle was a silver Ford pickup that had a camper shell on the bed and that there were two females going in and out of the residence.
While Chief Deputy Isaacs was enroute dispatch notified him that the suspects had left the residence and that a volunteer Sand Gap Fire Fighter was following the suspect vehicle on HWY 1955 heading toward Rockcastle County. The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the complaint and informed that Chief Deputy Isaacs and KSP Trooper Scott Townsley were attempting to catch up to the burglary suspects.
Shortly after being notified Rockcastle County Deputy Sheriff Tom Atkin conducted a traffic stop on Climax Road and was able to confirm that it was the suspected burglars.
At approximately 7:20 pm Chief Deputy Isaacs and Trooper Townsley arrived on scene with Rockcastle Deputies Atkin and Brock. After further investigation Deputy Isaacs was able to confirm that the property inside the pickup truck had come from inside the residence belonging to Mary Abrams.
The two females were identified as Regina Jones, 45, of Berea, KY and Norma Swanson, 45, of Berea, KY. Both were arrested and charged with burglary, 2nd degree. They were placed in Trooper Townsley’s cruiser for transport back to the Jackson County Detention Center.
While Isaacs and Townsley were enroute back Deputy Isaacs conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cave Springs Road and US HWY 421. During his investigation Chief Deputy Isaacs observed, “in plain view”, two glass pipes in the cup holder of the vehicle. One of the pipes had a heavy white residue on the inside that lead Chief Deputy Isaacs to suspect the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine. During the search of the vehicle Chief Deputy Isaacs also discovered two small bags of marijuana, one small bag of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and two glass pipes. The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Jeffrey M. Turner, 45, of Berea, KY and Sammy Allen, 62, of Berea, KY. Turner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. Trooper Townsley discovered a crystalline substance on Sammy Allen’s person and placed Allen under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Chief Deputy Isaacs and Trooper Townsley were met at the traffic stop by Jailer Brian Gabbard Captain Mitchell Baker with a transport van to relay all the arrestees to the Jackson County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.