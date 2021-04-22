On Monday McKee police Chief Jonathan Sizemore was dispatched to a residence in McKee, KY in reference to a caller alleging that Charles Henry Burton was “out of control” and threatening to kill his girlfriend. According to the uniform citation, when Officer Sizemore arrived he made contact with the victim/caller who was hiding outside. She stated that Burton was inside with a gun and a knife and had threatened to kill her. She told Officer Sizemore that Burton had pointed the gun at her and during an altercation between them she had cut her finger causing a minor injury while trying to flee the residence.
Officer Sizemore located Burton in the back of the residence and immediately began giving him commands to show his hands. Burton complied and advised Sizemore that he had a gun in his back right pocket. Size confiscated the gun and placed Burton in handcuffs. Burton was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree and assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Burton is being held on a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits a court appearance.
