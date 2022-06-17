At a pretrial hearing in Circuit Court last week Caleb Woody, 27, of McKee, KY entered a “guilty plea” to charges contained in a grand jury indictment. A grand jury handed down indictment #20-CR-00057 in August 2020 alleging 7 charges against Woody. The grand jury charges that Woody committed the offense of “Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000” when he knowingly and unlawfully had a vehicle in his possession while knowing it had been stolen. The vehicle was a 2007 Volkswagon Jetta valued at $35,000.
The grand jury also charged Woody with “Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree, Police Officer alleging that he endangered Deputy James Weaver’s life by the way he dangerously operated his motor vehicle. Woody is also charged with “resisting arrest”, “fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree, “fleeing or evading police, 1st degree, motor vehicle”, “reckless driving”, and “operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license.” Woody’s initial bond was set at $50,000 cash but subsequently lowered to $10,000.
A sentencing hearing for Woody was scheduled for August 02, 2022.
