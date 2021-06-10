According to information obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Kentucky State Trooper R. Bowling was dispatched on June 06, 2021 to investigate a possible sexual assault where two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had sex with one of the girls and oral sex with another.
Through Trooper Bowling’s investigation it was determined that on or about April 24, 2021 Mr. Devan Wayne Cameron, 22, of McKee, KY had purchased beer and liquor to provide to the females and consumed/drank it with them on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY. Mr. Cameron admitted during a recorded interview that he purchased the alcohol and had one of the twelve (12) year old females perform oral sex on him. Cameron also admitted that he had sexual intercourse with a different twelve (12) year old girl on the night in question.
Cameron was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention where he was charged with Sodomy, 1stdegree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless (Case #21-F-00068). Cameron is being held in custody on a $75,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment which is scheduled for Thursday, June 10th, 2021.
