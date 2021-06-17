Devan W. Cameron, 22, of McKee, KY appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Mr. Cameron entered a plea of “not guilty” at an earlier court appearance (Thursday, June 10th, 2021) to charges of Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless (Case #21-F-00068). At the preliminary hearing the court heard from witness KSP Trooper R. Bowling. After hearing the evidence, the court determined that probable cause had been found for both charges and referred the case to a grand jury. A motion was made by the defense attorney to amend the $75,000 cash bond. The motion was denied. The court recognized Mr. Cameron to appear in Circuit Court on August 03, 2021 to answer any grand jury indictment if one is referred against him.
Information obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office indicates that the allegations and charges against Mr. Cameron originated when Kentucky State Trooper R. Bowling was dispatched on June 06, 2021 to investigate a possible sexual assault where two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had sex with one of the girls and oral sex with another.
According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling there was evidence that on or about April 24, 2021 Mr. Cameron had purchased beer and liquor to provide to the females and consumed/drank it with them on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY. The uniform citation states that Mr. Cameron admitted during a recorded interview that he purchased the alcohol and had inappropriate sexual relations with two separate twelve (12) year old females.
Based on the evidence obtained by Trooper Bowling, Cameron was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention where he was charged with Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless. Cameron remains in custody on a $75,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
