The Kentucky General Assembly gave final passage to a bill last Thursday to push back the filing deadline for all candidates in this year's election from Friday (Jan 07th) to Jan. 25. This was accomplished with a rushed effort as both chambers speed through bills to redistrict legislative and congressional seats. Since the bills making those new districts may not go into law for weeks, House Bill 172 will move back the filing deadline so political candidates know what races they can enter.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill into law several hours later, saying earlier in the day he would act on the bill as quickly as possible, because "people need to have notice of what their districts are going to be."
Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up their redistricting work in a rare Saturday session, passing bills to redraw congressional and legislative maps that now will be scrutinized by Gov. Andy Beshear. The measures overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature, signaling the new boundaries are poised to become law even if the Democratic governor rejects them.
While GOP lawmakers have the political muscle to override any vetoes, the looming question is whether the new boundaries will draw court challenges. The bills’ defenders expressed confidence that the once-a-decade map-making work would hold up against any lawsuit.
The changing boundaries stem from population changes in the past decade. Eastern and western Kentucky generally lost population, while central and northern sections gained more residents. Democrats have complained that the legislative maps unfairly split urban areas to benefit Republicans.
