Events turned deadly at our Nation’s Capitol last week with five people losing their lives (including a police officer that was beaten with a fire extinguisher and a 14 year Air Force Veteran that was shot by police while breaking into the Capitol). Trump supporters showed up in extremely large numbers to participate in the “March to Save America” rally in Washington DC to protest the results of the 2020 election. Fueled by the rhetoric of President Trump and his legal team many of his supporters believe that the Presidential election was fraudulent. They were hoping that Vice President Mike Pence would intervene in some fashion to disregard the votes of the Electoral College. Most were there to simply have their voices heard. However, some were there with a more malicious intent if things didn’t go their way.
Among those that made the trip was Pastor John Isaacs. Isaacs is the Pastor of the Deer Stable Baptist Church in Sand Gap, KY. Pastor Isaacs was accompanied by his brother, Jessie Isaacs, of Richmond, KY as well as Pastor Mark Eaton, of Rockcastle County, KY and Pastor Eaton’s 14 year old son. They left for the March to Save America on Tuesday, January 5th and stayed in Virginia just outside Washington DC overnight before arriving early in Washington for the rally.
Like the majority of people that attended the rally the intent behind their trip was to show support for President Trump and to voice protest over what they perceived as a fraudulent election.
“I'm a Christian first, then patriot second. I love my country and its freedom. I felt the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and I want an honest fair investigation into it. I wanted to peacefully stand for this cause,” Isaacs reported. Isaacs was in attendance to hear a speech directed to those in attendance by President Trump (along with all the other speakers).
From his perspective there was nothing ominous about the gathering. “Largest crowd I've ever seen. Hard to wrap my mind around it, even standing there looking at it. Easily over 1 million. Some there say maybe 2 million. Mainly made up of your average blue collar American working class. The mood was terrific, patriotic, and extremely peaceful. No hostility at all,” Isaacs said.
After President Trump’s speech the crowd marched to the Capitol where Vice President Pence was facilitating a session whereby the members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were to certify the electoral college votes previously certified by each state.
Isaacs reported, “I was about 200 yards from the steps of the capital. We were all waiting to hear some news of the electoral certification. Then rumors started circulating that people had entered. Then we began to see a crowd gathering around the entrance of the capital. Very strange atmosphere at that moment. We all began to be upset because that was not what we wanted as a whole. We all received a notice at that point from the mayor of DC that a curfew was in affect at 6pm. So we began to leave, around 4pm at that time.”
A great deal of scrutiny and questions are being raised about the security provided at the event. Isaacs reported, “Here's the strangest part of the day, the security. Around the president, security was a maximum. However, the capital had very little. Maybe 50 total from my view of the front upon arrival. We all noticed this as well. We thought it was strange with the size of the protest to have so few.”
The former chief of U.S. Capitol Police Steven Sund (who resigned from his position after the incident) reported that security officials at the House and Senate rebuffed his early requests to call in the National Guard ahead of a demonstration in support of President Trump that turned into the deadly attack on Congress. Sund contradicts claims made by officials after Wednesday's assault on Capitol Hill. Sund's superiors said previously that the National Guard and other additional security support could have been provided, but no one at the Capitol requested it. Sund told reporters that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving was concerned with the "optics" of declaring an emergency ahead of the protests and rejected a National Guard presence. He says Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger recommended that he informally request the Guard to be ready in case it was needed to maintain security. Like Sund, Irving and Stenger have also since resigned their posts. Sund says he requested assistance six times ahead of and during the attack on the Capitol. Each of those requests was denied or delayed, he says.
It should be noted that most of the DC police (like Eugene Goodman) did their job and behaved like heroes. However, it has been reported that several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the demonstration last week that turned into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to members of Congress, police officials and staff members briefed on the developments.
House and Senate lawmakers have called for investigations into the security failures that day. One police officer died (Officer Brian Sicknick) as a result of the mayhem and others were seriously injured. Four civilians also died, including one who was shot by police and three others in medical emergencies.
A number of Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters feel that members of Antifa - a loose collective of antifascist activists - and/or members of Black Lives Matter were behind the violence at the Capitol. For example, among those pushing this perspective were Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, who said while objecting to the electoral votes for Mr. Biden that people in the mob were “in fact members of the violent terrorist group antifa.” Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, also said antifa was involved.
However, early investigations have not found evidence to support this claim. Investigations have revealed that a faction of the supporters of President Donald Trump who rioted in the US Capitol building on Wednesday had been openly planning for weeks on both mainstream social media and the internet. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Friday that there was no evidence that supporters of the antifa movement had participated in the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol building on Wednesday.
Steven D’Antuono, an assistant director at the agency, said in a call with reporters that there was “no indication” of the group’s involvement among the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Even President Trump acknowledged that the people who supported him — not liberal activists — had invaded the Capitol. At one point on Wednesday he told the mob, “we love you.” A statement he would not likely have made if he thought he was speaking to Antifa or BLM whom he considers as terrorist groups.
The FBI’s statements are born out by information gathered following arrests. So far, at least 90 people have been arrested on charges ranging from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies related to assaults on police officers, possessing illegal weapons and making death threats against elected officials. For example, Derrick Evans, a Republican recently sworn in as a delegate to the West Virginia House, resigned Saturday following his arrest on two charges related to the Capitol riot. He had streamed video of himself charging into the building with the mob. “They’re making an announcement now saying if Pence betrays us you better get your mind right because we’re storming the building,” Evans, 35, says in the video, as the door to the Capitol building is smashed and rioters rush through. “The door is cracked! … We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” As the mob smashed through doors and windows to invade the Capitol, a loud chant went up calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, the recent target of a Trump Twitter tirade for not subverting the Constitution and overturning the legitimate vote tally. Outside, a wooden scaffold had been erected on the National Mall, a rope noose dangling at the ready.
The states certified their votes in early December 2020. There have been over 60 lawsuits filed in a number of swing states by the President’s legal team and other advocates. None of them were successful in providing satisfactory evidence that would have stopped the states from certifying their elections. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to get the court to quickly consider challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The action by the court was widely expected and was not accompanied by any explanation or opinion, as is typical in such denials. There were no noted dissents from any of the court’s nine justices. The move effectively shut the door on the president’s last-ditch legal strategy to overturn his defeat.
Sheriff Paul Hays said it well when he wrote this week: “Every human being has value. Those who have different opinions have that right. It is one of our founding principles and our Constitution allows us the freedom to speak about it. We don't, however, have the right to break laws to force others to go along with our views. We have the right to assemble peacefully to discuss public or private issues. Our Constitution allows us the freedom to congregate, to listen and to learn, to voice our views and try to persuade others. We don't, however, have a right to burn buildings, destroy public or private property, or place people in jeopardy to make a point. When we do, we are no different than the ones who burned, destroyed property and hurt people while demonstrating regarding their different views. The people who assembled to hear President Trump speak and to demonstrate their view that the election was "rigged", had an absolute right to do that. I wish they would have formed a united front to march to the steps of the Capitol and silently allowed their actions to be known to the people who made the decisions. I believe the result would have been much better for everyone, had that happened. As it turned out, we are all less because of the actions taken by only a small group of outlaws.”
This was the protest that Pastor Isaacs had hoped to attend. One that was passionate but also peaceful. What transpired at the Capitol is a stain on our democracy and tarnished the very Constitution that grants people like Pastor Isaacs and others the right to express their views and to lobby for their chosen cause. His passion along with his peaceful participation is what America should represent. It was a sad day in our nation’s history and we are glad John, his brother, Mark Eaton and his son were there to bear witness and made it home safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.