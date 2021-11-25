A very scary situation transpired last Friday around 8:10 am. Lydia Radford, 26, of Annville, Ky was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra proceeding south of Hwy 3444 near Annville, KY. Radford told Sheriff Hays that her vehicle veered to the right as she was approaching a narrow bridge. The accident report filed by Sheriff Hays states that “sun glare could have been a possible factor or she could have had some unidentified mechanical difficulty with the vehicle. Radford’s vehicle struck the right bridge rail then crossed Hwy 3444 and struck the northbound bridge rail. The vehicle went through the rail and over the bridge flipping over and landing at the edge of the creek on its top.
The occupants of the vehicle also included two children: Caroline Radford (11 months old) and Cooper Radford (2 years old). Luckily none of the occupants were injured likely because they were wearing their seat belt and child restraints. The occupants were all able to get out of the vehicle without assistance.
The vehicle was removed from the scene by Charley Ward Towing and the State Highway Garage was notified about the damage to the bridge rails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.