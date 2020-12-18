During the Jackson County Fiscal Court meeting this week Judge Gabbard informed the court that the county was eligible for a little over $400,000 in CARES Funding reimbursements if they had expenses that could be linked directly to Covid-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27th, 2020.
At this time, the county has received around $200,000 in reimbursements. Judge Gabbard reported, “We are working closely with DLG to make sure we aren’t missing something that we could be getting in reimbursements.”
Over the last few months, the Governor has broadened the scope of eligible expenses in order to try to secure as much money as possible for Counties and Cities in the Covid-19 fight. The broadened scope has allowed the Jackson County Detention Center to receive a $115,000 salary reimbursement through CARES. The reimbursement qualified because the number of state inmates being housed at the facility has been reduced by over 50% since the pandemic hit. The jail is dependent on the revenue associated with holding state inmates. Since this revenue has been reduced because of COVID-19 this qualified for assistance from CARES.
Judge Gabbard reported, “One thing that we are doing in the fight against Covid-19 and with CARES ACT funding, is regularly scheduled disinfecting in both Courthouses and other County owned buildings. We contracted with a company that uses a Hospital grade disinfectant to spray our buildings every 14 days. The disinfectant used will kill Coronavirus on surfaces for up to 14 days. It does not prevent human to human contact but on surfaces it will prevent exposure. We also have installed glass barriers in the Clerk, Sheriff and PVA offices. This is to protect citizens and employees from the spread of Covid-19. We learned this week that there is a possibility that we could receive more CARES ACT money if we can expend all the original amount. We are working on that and I will advise the Court and the next meeting on how that is going.”
Judge Gabbard also reported that the county has successfully acquired a new ambulance for the Jackson County Ambulance Service. The vehicle was a demonstration model and only has 3,000 miles on it.
The Magistrates reported that they are all working to get winter equipment serviced and ready for inclement weather. Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the facility is currently housing 68 inmates with 45 state inmates. Gabbard reported that even though two employees were confirmed with COVID-19 the facility still has zero cases among the inmates. “We caught the situation with the employees quickly and acted to protect the inmates. So far we have had no confirmed cases among the inmate population. Gabbard indicated he worked closely with the Department of Corrections and the local Health Department to make sure all protocols were being implemented. As a result he has been able to restart the work-release program.
Sheriff Hays was out on a service call and did not attend the fiscal court meeting. However, Judge Gabbard indicated that (thanks in part to financial relief coming from CARES that freed up other funding) the Sheriff has been able to secure two new 2020 Dodge Durango cruisers. These are scheduled to arrive toward the middle or end of this week.
The Fiscal Court voted unanimously to amend the Administrative Code so that all CDL Drivers within the Road Department earn a minimum of $13/hr after their hire 60 day probationary period has been successfully completed. This amendment will not impact those that are currently earning more than $13/hr. It is simply meant to level the salary among those whose pay varied disparately without due cause. The court also approved a motion to move Brandon Moore and Mark Couch to Full-Time status within the Road Department.
At the recommendation of CSEPP, the court moved to enter into a HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement for the Emergency Operations Center. The only proposal received was from Affordable Service Solutions for $1,950/year. This will cover filter replacements, monitoring refrigerant pressures, cleaning evaporation coils, heat exchangers, among other services.
The court also approved the purchase of a new sign machine for $5,000. The county has struggled with the theft of road signs for years. The purchase of this machine will allow the county to print their own signs and will save money in the long-term.
The court reviewed the Treasurer’s bills and transfers and scheduled the ne3xt fiscal court meeting for January 11, 2021.
