Braedon Carey, 19, of Annville, KY and Joshua Davis, 18, of London, KY were both in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. The Jackson County Dispatch received a call at 5:26 PM on April 23, 2022 reporting two unknown vehicles parked at 5893 HWY 3630 near Annville, KY. The caller advised that there appeared to be people breaking into two vacant buildings on the property.
When JCSO Deputy C. Collins arrived on the scene he heard what sounded like glass breaking coming from the rear of the building. When Deputy Collins got behind the building he observed Joshua Davis standing next to two broken windows with a cut on his hand. Mr. Davis refused medical care for the cut. While speaking with Davis, Deputy Collins learned that Davis and Braedon Carey had been inside the building. Davis also advised Deputy Collins that Carey had removed a tire from the building. The tire in question was located next to Carey’s vehicle. While on the scene a neighbor advised Deputy Collins that he had mowed the yard on the property the day before and the windows were not broken at that time. According to the uniform citation, Carey did not deny being inside the structure or removing the tire.
Both Carey and Davis were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where they were charged with burglary, 3rd degree and criminal mischief, 3rd degree. The burglary charge is considered a felony whereas the criminal mischief charge is considered a less serious misdemeanor offense. They were subsequently released on their own recognizance while awaiting arraignment.
At the arraignment on Monday both defendants entered pleas of “not guilty” to the charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 23, 2022. As in all cases at this stage of the judicial process, the defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
