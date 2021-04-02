Brittany Shiram Marcum was scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing regarding an alleged charge of theft by unlawful taking or Disp Auto - $500 or more but under $10,000. Marcum did not make her scheduled appearance and the annotated court docket states that she was in jail in Clay County. However, the court issued a bench warrant for $5,000 and rescheduled the preliminary hearing for April 12, 2021. Marcum’s case involving the alleged theft of a vehicle is associated with a murder/kidnapping case that happened early last year. It is important to note, that although the case is directly connected to the murder/kidnapping case, Sheriff Hays reported that Marcum’s involvement in that part of the case was very minimal. Marcum’s court appearance was only pertaining to her role in the theft of the vehicle.
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. Rader’s remains were discovered at the end of March and a murder/kidnapping investigation was opened by law enforcement. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. Two of those individuals (one of which was Britttany Marcum) were charged with the theft of Elijah Rader’s vehicle. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Brittany Shiram Marcum, 28, of London, KY on March 12, 2020 (Case # 20-F-33) alleging that on January 31, 2020 Marcum took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission.
The other individual arrested in Florida in association with the theft of Rader’s vehicle was Jessie Ray Gibson. Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took the 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31,2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. This arrest warrant was executed the same day while Gibson was already in custody for the theft of the automobile.
The two other persons implicated in the arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson were Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY. After weeks of being on the run from law enforcement officials Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin.
When asked about the status of the case(s) against Gibson, Carr, and Gulley, Sheriff Hays responded that they were still preparing for a trial. “Motions filed before the court must be addressed prior to the actual trial,” Sheriff Hays reported.
