Jamie Dale Tillery, 39, of McKee, Ky was in court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a preliminary hearing on May 12th, 2021. Tillery was arraigned before Judge Allen B. Roberts earlier this month on charges of 1) Sexual abuse, 1st degree, Victim under 12 years of age; 2) Sodomy, 1st degree, Victim Under 12 years of age; and 3) Distributing obscene material to a minor, 1st offense.
Tillery was arrested on April 29, 2021 when Deputy JR Weaver executed a bench warrant (E05510003929784) for his arrest. The warrant was generated on April 13, 2021 after being sought by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson, POST 7.
The warrant is composed of three parts and alleges that during the period between March 19, 2021 and April 05, 2021 in Jackson County, KY Tillery unlawfully subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because he or she is less than twelve (12) years old, when he subjected the victim to perform sexual acts. The second part of the warrant alleges that Tillery engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent because he or she: 1) is physically helpless, or 2) is less than twelve (12) years old. The third component of the warrant alleges that “knowing a person to be a minor, or having possession of such facts that he should reasonably know that such person is a minor, and with knowledge of the content and character of the material, Tillery knowingly: a) sent or caused to be sent; or b) Exhibited; or c) Distributed or offered to distribute, obscene material to a minor when he put photos of himself performing a sexual act on the phone of a victim that is a minor.
Alleged Legal Charges Explained
In accordance with the Kentucky revised statute Section 510.110 a person is guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree when:
(a) He or she subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion; or
(b) He or she subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent because he or she:
1. Is physically helpless;
2. Is less than twelve (12) years old
Ky. Rev. Stat. § 510.110 states that “Sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class D felony, unless the victim is less than twelve (12) years old, in which case the offense shall be a Class C felony.”
In accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute 510.070 a person is guilty of sodomy in the first degree when:
(a) He engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion; or
(b) He engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is incapable of consent because he:
1. Is physically helpless; or
2. Is less than twelve (12) years old.
Sodomy in the first degree is a Class B felony unless the victim is under twelve (12) years old or receives a serious physical injury in which case it is a Class A felony.
Regarding the third alleged crime: “Distribution of obscene materials to minors is a Class A misdemeanor unless the defendant has previously been convicted of violation of this section or of KRS 531.020 (Distribution of obscene matter), in which case it shall be a Class D felony.” Ky. Rev. Stat. § 531.030
Court Actions Taken During Preliminary Hearing
Tillery had entered a plea of “not guilty” to all three alleged charges at the time of his arraignment. The court determined during the preliminary hearing that probable cause had been found and they subsequently bound the case over to a grand jury for possible indictment(s). Tillery was ordered to appear before the Jackson County Circuit Court on July 06, 2021 to answer any indictment(s) that may be forthcoming from the grand jury. The court also determined that Tillery should be considered a “danger to himself or others” and a “flight risk”. Tillery remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $75,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
