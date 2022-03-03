Indika Sears, 32, of Manchester, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a preliminary hearing. The case stems from her arrest earlier in February. While conducting a traffic stop of Ingram Road, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley observed a vehicle traveling toward his direction that came to an abrupt stop and turned into a driveway without giving a turn signal. Trooper Townsley conducted a traffic stop in the driveway. Upon establishing contact with the driver she told Trooper Townsley that she was supposed to meet a friend at the residence to work on her vehicle. While speaking with the driver, the property owner came outside. Trooper Townsley asked him if he knew the female driver and he stated “no” that he had never seen her.
Trooper Townsley ran a check on the Tennessee license plate that was on the vehicle through Post 7. Post 7 advised that the vehicle (Silver 2004 Polestar Volvo) had been reported as stolen. Trooper Townsley verified the VIN through Post 7 and dispatch advised that the VIN was a match for the stolen vehicle.
Ms. Sears was asked to exit the vehicle and she complied. She was asked for permission to search the vehicle and it was granted. Sears was asked for permission to search her person for anything illegal and consent was granted. Sears agreed to empty her pockets onto the trunk of the vehicle she was driving. She informed Trooper Townsley that her pockets were empty. However, Trooper Townsley conducted a “pat down” and located an object in her right front pant pocket. Townsley removed the object and observed a clear plastic bag tied in a knot. The bag contained a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Upon continuing his search in the vehicle Trooper Townsley discovered a small handgun (.22 caliber North American Arms L130351) that was located between the console and passenger seat.
Ms. Seals was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with receiving stolen property - $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); convicted felon in possession of a handgun; and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
At the preliminary hearing, Trooper Townsley testified for the Commonwealth and Anthony Hoskins testified on behalf of the defendant. The court determined that probable cause had been found in all the felony charges and ordered the case bound over to a grand jury. Sears was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on April 05, 2022 to answer any possible indictment(s) handed down by the grand jury. Sears has been released from custody on a $15,000 fully secured or double property bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
