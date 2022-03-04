Michael T. Caudill, 45, of McKee, KY was in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for a preliminary hearing. Caudill was arrested by Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs on Feb 17, 2022 when Deputy Isaacs located a homemade pipe that had residue inside that appeared to be methamphetamine residue. Deputy Isaacs also located five (5) counterfeit twenty (20) dollar bills, two torch lighters, and a sunglass case. Inside the sunglass case Deputy Isaacs located a small baggy of a white crystalline substance that was believed to be methamphetamine as well as a clear baggy containing a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana, one small orange pill believed to be suboxone, four (4) white oblong pills believed to be gabapentin. Inside the sunglass case there was also a clear, glass meth pipe that contained residue, and a Food Stamp card with the name Voyd A. Turner on it. All of these items were discovered lying on a bed inside the bedroom of the residence. Mr. Caudill stated that the bedroom was his but he did not have any knowledge of the items located by Deputy Isaacs.
During the court appearance, Caudill waived days. (The defendant can “waive” (give up) the right to a speedy trial. This means the defendant agrees to have the trial after the required deadline (also known as “waiving time”). But even if the defendant waives time, the law says the trial must start within 10 days after the trial date is set.) The court ordered defendant for assessment and continued the hearing until March 14, 2022. Caudill remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $1,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
