A renewed sense of normalcy is starting to set in, as more and more businesses get back to work across the Commonwealth. County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard announced that the courthouse in McKee will reopen on May 26th, 2020. Judge Gabbard reported: “On Tuesday May 26th we plan to open up the Old Courthouse. The Old Courthouse has my office, the County Clerk Duck Moore and the Sheriff's Office housed in it. Driver’s License, Family and other Court Services are in the New Courthouse. Below are our guidelines for the Old Courthouse as we reopen:
• If you have been sick in the last 7-14 days or are experiencing any fever, cold or flu like symptoms please stay home. You can still do most business by phone or internet if you would like.
• We will be practicing Social Distancing. This means there will only 2 people allowed in The Sheriff’s Office and Clerks Office at one time. We will only allow 1 person in the hallway at all times waiting to enter a particular Office. There will be a mark on the floor where you will be advised to stand to wait your turn.
• We will only have one Courthouse door open. I know that's an inconvenience for many but we feel it's necessary at this time. The only door that will be open is the front door of the Courthouse due to it being the handicap accessible entrance.
• We have hand sanitizing stations set up and the restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on the hour.
• We encourage you to wear a mask while in the Courthouse. This is for your safety and the safety of our employees.
• The deed room will only be allowing 2 customers.
• I ask that you please be respectful of the staff as they navigate through these difficult times.
• My office will be accessed by appointment only. It will remain closed to public traffic. My staff will be working and I will be in and out as we still don't have our Road Department back to work and I am trying to help our Magistrates as I can. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
On Monday, May 25, 2020 several business types were allowed to reopen providing they follow a set of guidelines to ensure the safety of the workers and the customers. The following businesses are now phasing their way into full operations: 1) Barbershops/Cosmetology/Hair Salons, 2) Massage Therapy, 3) Nail Salons, 4) Tanning Salons and 5) Tattoo Parlors. The requirements being imposed on these businesses are common sense measures given the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus and the fact that one may be asymptomatic and yet infected and contagious. The requirements fall into the categories of a) social distancing - where business owners/employees/customers are encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet between persons whenever that is possible, b) cleanliness – where business owners/employees are encouraged to wash their hands frequently as well as disinfect objects and surface areas that are frequently touched, and c) use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In the instances where someone feel sick they are encouraged to stay home. A hair stylist in Missouri has potentially exposed 91 people to coronavirus after showing up to work sick and symptomatic for eight days, health officials said. This despite the fact that the hair stylist and the customers adhered to all the other safety requirements.
There are also quite a few big dates on the governor's re-opening plan that are rapidly approaching. The state’s next big date will be next Monday, that's June 1. This is when movie theaters are allowed to open back up but don't expect national chain theaters to do so. In Georgia, movie theaters could have re-opened in April, but Regal Cinemas are still closed there. Also on June 1, gyms, bowling alleys, state parks, and some swim centers are allowed to open.
Circuit Court Clerk, Doris Ward, reported that the Judicial Center will also be phasing in re-opening on June 01. Ward reported, “My office staff will still be at 50%. Courts will resume hearing civil and criminal matters using telephonic and video technology to conduct proceedings remotely. Entrance to court facility will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses and other necessary persons as ordered to appear by the judge and for persons seeking emergency protective and emergency custody orders. Only so many people will be allowed to enter our facility at one time. Payments on fines, court costs and restitution and prepayable citations can be made by mailing to the circuit clerk’s office or by credit card by calling the office. Drivers licensing will be opening also on June 01. HOWEVER it will not be business as usual right now. Due to a limited number of persons being allowed into the facility my office will probably be scheduling appointments for DL renewal. There will also be a form available online for persons whose license expired during the shutdown (from 03-01-20 to 06-30-20) to pay online and submit a form to renew using the same picture that is on their license; we would then mail their new license to them. (Does not apply to CDL) . My info right now is that road testing will NOT be resuming just yet and written tests will be scheduled through KSP.”
Two weeks from today, libraries will be allowed to re-open, along with museums, distilleries, and outdoor attractions. Campgrounds and the Kentucky Horse Park will reopen Thursday, June 11.
And then three weeks from now, June 15, childcare centers are going to open back up and some youth sports will resume. That will be low-touch youth sports like baseball and swimming. Child care centers won't look the same immediately. They have some new rules in place that will keep the kid count in rooms low.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.