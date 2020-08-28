Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard understands the importance of all our Hometown Heroes. This not only includes our local law enforcement personnel, and our local volunteer firefighters, it also includes those that deal with emergencies of all types. Judge Gabbard said, “EMS, Dispatch and Emergency Management all play a vital role in the health and safety of our citizens. They are all involved in the first call for help. The first call for help is always the most important as it may be the difference between life and death. Each one of our Jackson County “ First Call “ crew takes this very seriously and reacts as if it was their own life on the line. That’s hometown pride and concern at its best! Sheriff Paul Hays also knows how important these unsung heroes are to our community. Sheriff Hays reported, “
The Jackson County Ambulance Service Director is Craig Bowles; Assistant Director is Meranda McQueen. Director Bowles reported, “We provide Emergency Medical Services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are equipped with 4 ambulances, two of which are staffed daily to provide emergency medical care coverage for the entirety of Jackson County. We provide Advanced Life Support Services as well as Basic Life Support Services. The Paramedic on staff is able to provide advanced life saving procedures while the Emergency Medical Technicians are able to provide basic life saving procedures. On staff each day are one Paramedic and three Emergency Medical Technicians. We have two crews on staff from 8am until midnight each day. From Midnight until 8am the next morning we only have one ambulance crew. We provide emergency medical services to those needing immediate medical attention. These patients call 911 to request our services. We respond to calls and provide medical care to our patients while also transporting them to a hospital for further treatment. There are times we also call for Air Medical Services for our severely ill or injured patients and they are air-lifted to regional specialty centers for medical treatment that can not be provided at local hospitals. We are also able to provide limited non-emergency transport for certain appointments and procedures. This type of transport can be provided to those patients whom it has been deemed medically necessary they are transported by ambulance. These non-emergency transports must meet Medicare and Medicaid requirements, which can be very restrictive.
On each ambulance, we have several pieces of equipment to provide care for our patients. Among the most used pieces of equipment are the Lifepak 15 Monitors that let us obtain vital signs and provide defibrillation to patients in cardiac arrest. The Lifepak 15 monitors also allow our paramedics to obtain 12-lead electrocardiograms (ekgs) and electrical therapy to patients who need it. Another piece of vital equipment is the Lucas 2 device which performs mechanical compressions for our patients in cardiac arrest who need CPR. This is a vital piece of equipment because we have 30 to 45 minute transports and the Lucas 2 device ensures the patient is getting adequate compressions during our lengthy transports. Our paramedics are also supplied with the materials needed to provide advanced life support skills such as endotracheal intubation, IV (intravascular) access, IO (intraosseous) access, chest needle decompressions, and administration of certain life-saving medications. Our Emergency Medical Technicians are supplied with the materials needed to provide emergency care appropriate for the basic level of patient care. This includes materials for airway management through King-LTD airways, oxygen administration, basic trauma care, and several other medications as indicated.”
Jamie Strong is the current Director of Emergency Management in the county. Strong explained, “Emergency Management is basically a support agency for first responders, including the coroners office. Our goal is to help our community prepare, respond, recover, and mitigate incidents. We assist with equipment and/or manpower, if possible. We try to purchase equipment through grants for first responders to help them increase their response capabilities. One of the responsibilities falling under the duties of Emergency Management is the Jackson County CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program). This program is led by the Army and FEMA to assist communities who may be impacted by accidents due to chemical storage facilities such as those at the Bluegrass Army Depot in Madison County. Both CSEPP and Emergency Management are funded through grants from the federal government. Strong stressed that “we try to also keep good relationships with other agencies, businesses, and critical infrastructure partners before, after, and throughout an incident. We have many contacts throughout our community, region and state to assist us with any problem. The EM and CSEPP community is great to help each other and it makes the job much easier to be part of their community. Previous EM and CSEPP Directors have done so much for our county and I hope to maintain that tradition. The previous Director (now retired) was Greg Hays. Hays worked with Dispatch for 15 years prior to becoming director of EM. Hays reported, “My time with dispatch gave me a working knowledge of the fire departments, and ambulance services so I knew what they needed to do their job. The job of Emergency Management was to be their advocates and try to get resources in our county that could have multiple uses for emergency needs. My greatest disappointment was not being able to help the volunteer firefighters get more funding and resources.”
On behalf of the entire community we at the Jackson County Sun want to say “Thank You” to all our Hometown Heroes!! Next time you see one of these people just say Thanks. I guarantee it will be appreciated.
