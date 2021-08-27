An employee of Hometown Liquor Express appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a pretrial conference on Monday (August 23, 2021) answering to allegations of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. Samirkumar J. Patel entered a plea of “not guilty” at an arraignment before Judge Allen B. Roberts on May 03, 2021. (Hometown Liquor Express holds one of two licenses to sell liquor within the City of McKee.)
At the pretrial conference on Monday an agreed order was accepted to dismiss the charge against Patel. The criminal summons served to Mr. Patel states that on April 10, 2021, Samikumar Patel unlawfully sold alcoholic beverages to a minor under the age of 21 years old without requesting proof of age, when he was a retail licensee’s agent, servant or employee. This action would be in violation of Kentucky Revised Statute 244.080. The penalties for violating this statute are found in KRS 244.990 and for a first offense the alleged violation would be considered a Class B misdemeanor.
“In addition to any criminal prosecution instituted in Jackson County District Court against an alleged violator, the City ABC Administrator may assess civil fines in lieu of suspension as authorized in KRS 243.480, including the per diem assessments for ongoing violations. Payment of all fines shall be remitted to the City ABC Administrator, who shall then transmit the fines to the City Clerk for deposit in the appropriate designated account.”
The City ordinance continues: “Any person, firm or corporation who violates any of the provisions of this chapter, for which no other penalty is hereby provided, shall be guilty of a Misdemeanor, and subject to prosecution in the Jackson County Court System, as follows: for the first offense, be fined not less than one hundred dollars ($100.00) nor more than two hundred dollars ($200.00) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500.00), or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.” The ordinance also gives the City ABC the authority to revoke the license if deemed necessary and appropriate.
The Notice of Violation served to Hometown Liquor Express levied a fine against the store, as well as requiring mandatory STAR training for all employees. (Note: Server Training in Alcohol Regulations (STAR) is a responsible beverage server training course developed and implemented by the Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort, KY)
According to the County Attorney the charge was dismissed because the City of McKee and the McKee City Police felt like the fine that had been paid plus the agreement for the defendant to be on probation for 2 years were sufficient punishment. The charge was dismissed without prejudice and with leave to bring the charge back if Patel commits another offense.
