There are wonderful human beings living in our community. People that care. People that do heroic deeds. People that save lives. People that make a difference every day. This is just such a story. Charlie Brown is just such a man.
Charlie Brown began working at PRTC on August 17, 1992 as a Right-of-Way worker. He is now a lineman for the company. The services offered by PRTC are vital to our community. Communications services offered by PRTC have progressed from the simple, yet life essential, service of having a telephone to call doctors, law enforcement, utility companies, friends and family to all the things connected to the fiber optic broadband internet service provided by the company. PRTC has been a national innovator and leader in providing individuals, families, schools, and businesses with high-speed reliable internet services. When PRTC’s services get interrupted it goes much deeper than missing your favorite TV show (the company expanded to offer television services in addition to telephone and internet). The company depends greatly on the knowledge and skills of the front-line workers such as Charlie Brown. In order to get the service to a business or house or when a rain storm, ice storm or other disaster interrupts the service, it takes the highly trained response of folks like Charlie Brown to get things back in order. Of course, PRTC and employees like Charlie are involved in many aspects of our community such as providing lighting at the Bond Memorial Park, the scoreboard at the JCHS football field, and so much more.
Of course, Charlie has played a vital role in the community outside his job with PRTC. In January 2018, Charlie literally pulled a local woman (Debbie Jean Frye Kelley) from the jaws of death when he pulled her from an automobile after she had lost control. The vehicle overturned in a creek submerging Kelley upside down underwater. “I remember how cold the water was as it filled the inside of the car,” Debbie recalled. “I was under water and I couldn’t find the release for my seat belt. I tried not to panic. I tried and tried but I couldn’t bust my window out either. I thought I was going to die. I was upside down, my head was completely under water, strapped into my car and I thought I was going to die.”
Charlie Brown was driving the vehicle that Debbie saw coming her way just as she lost control of her car. Charlie lost no time and immediately went to her aid. Charlie saw that Debbie’s head was completely submerged under the icy water as she was restrained in the car. He busted the driver’s window and pulled Debbie’s head from below the frigid water so she could get a precious breath of air. He then cut her seat belt so she could free herself from the wreck.
“I didn’t hear him bust the window because I was under water, Debbie recalled. I just remember seeing Charlie’s face and feeling so relieved and happy!”
Charlie is also a staple and mainstay for his work and assistance at the Jackson County Cancer Festival of Hope. Many people who attend this fundraiser for those dealing with the nightmare of cancer are there because they themselves are struggling with cancer or they have lost a loved one or family member to this horrible disease. Not only does Charlie help with the administration of the Festival, he is always cutting up and laughing, dancing with the kids (or anyone that will dance with him) keeping the spirit light and filled with happiness and optimism. Charlie makes sure that cancer doesn’t rob the community of the happiness and joy of life even when it threatens life itself. For this, Charlie is also a hero to the community.
It is a good life Charlie Brown! It is also a better life for many in our community BECAUSE of Charlie Brown!
