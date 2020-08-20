The City of McKee Council met and held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020. The first order of business was to pass the minutes from the July regular meeting. Chief Sizemore gave another update concerning alcohol sales. He reported the new month totals for Shell Mart, and stated their sales had gone down after Island City Liquor Express had opened, but they were still averaging roughly $6,000 in sales per week. He stated that he had not gotten numbers from the owner of Island City Liquor Express because he had not yet been in business for a full month, and would prefer to give the businesses a full month in business before analyzing their sales numbers. There were no new updates to give concerning the progress of the other liquor store, and when it was expected to open.
The council received an update about the progress of the current audits, as well as an outline for a plan of action to become compliant with DLG. The City Clerk relayed a message from the current auditor’s that they hope to have the audit they are currently working on finished and ready to present at the September regular council meeting. After meeting with a representative from DLG, a plan of action was given to the council that could get them compliant with the Department of Local Government, which would then release the Municipal Road Aid funds that are currently being held by the state. This plan would allow the auditors to skip ahead to the 2019 Fiscal Year, and complete that audit to get the City into compliance, and then return to the previous years and complete the audits as needed. DLG also informed the City that because of their population size, they are only statutorily required to do an audit every odd year, and submit financial statements on the even years. The City Council decided they needed a meeting with the City Auditor’s to solidify their plan of action.
Robert Moody, owner of S&B’s Tanning & Billiards, spoke to the council about the concerns they had with his business, as well as some rumors floating throughout the community. Moody said that he had been closed down during the mandated shutdown, and since being allowed to reopen, they have implemented new sanitary and cleaning procedures, and they are enforcing the mask rule to their patrons. The council asked several questions, including questions about his current operating capacity, his hours of operations, and the sanitary procedures implemented. Mr. Moody stated he is trying to follow all orders issued by the Governor.
Brandon Storm, who is running for the office of Kentucky State Senator, District 21, introduced himself to the City Council last night and stated that he is travelling to areas in his potential district to get ideas of issues facing the communities in this area in hopes that he will have a better understanding of the problems he will need to address if he is elected into office. Storm will face Democrat Walter Trebolo III on the ballot in November’s General Election.
