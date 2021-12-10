The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted community life for almost two full years now. It isn’t over yet and too many families have lost loved ones and seen sickness visit their home. However, the Jackson County community was not going to let this stop them from bringing the little one’s to see Santa or the lighting of the Christmas tree in the town square last Friday. Jackson County Fair Board Chairman Brian Murray reported, “We had a record crowd of over 500 people attend, plus we had over 200 at Breakfast With Santa the next morning.”
The Jackson County Fair Board partnered with Save The Children again this year, and they brought so many fun things for the kids! Among those were the Mickey Mouse Storybook Walk and free books and crafts! There was also the Christmas Parade ushering in Santa & Mrs. Claus, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, Horse & Wagon Rides, performances by the McKee Elementary and Sand Gap Elementary dance teams, Hot Chocolate, Snacks, and a phenomenal Bicycle Giveaway from the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge #945!
Winners of the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge #945 bicycle giveaway included: Brayden Isaacs, Camdyn Feltner, Cody Shelton, Gabriel Isaacs, Grace Rose, Jasmin McWhorter, and Shyann McQueen! Congratulations! These boys and girls must have been pretty good all year to get this lucky!!
This year the Jackson County Fair Board decided to give the money they raised to the local Food Banks! Our community is filled with wonderful, caring human beings! Fair Board Chairman Brian Murray reported, “We had people buying tickets to sponsor kids, then we had people show up paying for people behind them they didn’t even know! Once that happened, the ones then payed for people behind them! It was a special day to be on the Fair Board! A great big thank you to everyone that came”!!
