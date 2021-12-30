On Monday, Danielle Roaden, 34, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on a number of charges. Roaden was charged public intoxication and resisting arrest as well as possession of marijuana. She entered a plea of not guilty for all those charges. Roaden was also being arraigned on a more serious charge of arson, 3rd degree.
On December 24, 2021 Jackson County 911 Dispatch received a call from an “Alarm Company” stating that a fire alarm had been activated at a residence on US Hwy 421 South. The Pond Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded and reported that Danielle Morgan Roaden was at the residence. They reported three separate fires that appeared to have been intentionally started. The following day (December 25, 2021) the Jackson County 911 Dispatch received another call from the Alarm Company alerting that a fire alarm had been activated at the same residence. The Pond Creek Fire and Rescue Department responded once again and this time they asked that Law Enforcement be notified.
When Deputy Ryan Lanigan arrived at the scene, he was told by the Fire Department representative that there was an active fire in an attached garage and in the basement of the residence that looked as if they were intentionally started. The uniform citation states that Roaden was sitting on the porch of the residence. Deputy Lanigan reported that the palms of her hands had small burns and were covered with black char. Her face had black char as well. The residence where she lived was described as being owned by a family estate.
Roaden entered a plea of “not guilty” for the arson charge as well.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 03, 2022. Roaden is being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash bond. She remains in custody while she awaits her next court appearance.
