It seems like the holidays all blend together as the calendar year comes to an end. Before the Halloween candy and costumes are stored away Thanksgiving decorations are displayed. Before the Thanksgiving meals have grown cold the Christmas displays are up. Things are no different at the McKee Courthouse. In fact, Judge Gabbard had the North Pole Mailbox out accepting letters to Santa even before the Thanksgiving holiday. Judge Gabbard said he “asked Big Red and he gave me permission to put it out early this year. I want to encourage all of our young readers that want to get their Christmas wishes into Santa to write a letter and drop it in the mailbox in the lobby of the old Courthouse. It’s decorated and ready. We will see that Santa gets all of the letters.”
The Jackson County Fair Board will be putting on a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday evening, December 3rd, beginning at 5:00 pm in downtown McKee. The Fair Board is also hosting “Breakfast with Santa” the following day on Saturday December 4th at 10:00 am at the McKee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In addition, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also collecting toys and donations for their “Stuff the Cruiser” program. Sheriff Hays and his deputies look forward to this time each year. In consultation with local officials the Sheriff’s office identifies the children that would benefit most from having a surprise gift delivered to them on Christmas. The children and their families get to see the compassionate side of the wonderful personnel that compose the Sheriff’s office. In return, the smiles on the children’s faces are the best gift possible during the season of giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.