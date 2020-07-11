The Jackson County Circuit Court was in session on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020. They heard from defendants in three cases involving alleged murder charges. Terry Hammonds, 41 years old of McKee, appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 for a pre-trial conference. In 2018 a grand jury indictment implicated Bobby Hammonds and Terry Lee Hammonds, 42, of McKee in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on December 28th, 2017. Terry Hammonds was charged with two counts of Complicity to Commit Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Abuse of a Corpse, Arson 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest. Terry Hammonds evaded police for a period of time before he was apprehended. At one point KSP Post 7 Troopers responded to an area in search of Terry Hammonds and found someone matching his description driving an ATV. When Troopers stopped to confront the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot at them, at which time they returned fire. As a result of that interaction Terry Hammonds has also been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.
At the end of the pre-trial conference Judge House scheduled a trial by jury for Terry Hammonds for February 09, 2021. In addition, Judge House also scheduled another pre-trial conference for September 01, 2020 prior to the actual trial date next year. Terry Hammonds remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a 1,000,000 bond for the murder charge and a $250,000 bond for the charge of attempted murder. Earlier this year a jury found Bobby Hammonds guilty on two counts of “complicity to commit murder” and guilty of tampering with physical evidence. They found Bobby Hammonds “not guilty” on the two charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “not guilty” on the charge of arson.
In a second case involving alleged murder charges, Sarabeth Shields, 37, of Sand Gap was in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020 before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a scheduled review of her case. Shields has been charged with two counts of murder along with several other offenses. According to the documents provided by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, there have been concerns regarding Shield’s competency to stand trial. Judge House scheduled a Pre-trial conference for Sheilds on August 04th, 2020.
The incident that led to the charges against Shields happened on January 01st, 2017 along US 421, at the intersection or Kentucky Highway 3447, also known as Morrill-Kerby Knob Road, which is just south of the Madison County line. Kentucky State Police said Shields was driving an SUV when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car. Two men in the car, Lloyd Sparks, 58, and his nephew, Randall Sparks, 51, of Madison County, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shields and a 10-year-old in the car with Sparks were taken to the hospital.
Shields was initially arrested on January 04th, 2017. State police said meth was found in her SUV the day of the crash. She was initially only charged with two drug offenses: 1) possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense and 2) Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. Shields subsequently appeared in District Court on Monday, January 9th, 2017 before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis where she pled not guilty to the drug charges. However, on April 03rd, 2018 a grand jury returned an indictment against Shields that expanded the alleged charges by adding 2 counts of Murder (one count each for alleged victims Randall Sparks and Lloyd Sparks), 1 count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants, 1st offense, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree (1 count for alleged victim Randall Lee Sparks and 1 count for alleged victim Josephine Sparks), 1 count of assault 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks), and 1 count of criminal mischief, 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks). Following the grand jury indictment, Shields was arrested again on April 11, 2018 for the expanded charges, including two counts of murder. At the pretrial conference held on July 03rd, 2018 the court set her bail at a $50,000 surety bond which would also include GPS monitoring and 24-hour lockdown. Shields was released from custody on August 08th, 2018.
Judge House and the Circuit court also heard from the parties involved in a third case with murder charges in the list of charges. Lonnie Belt, 41, of McKee, KY appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020 for motion hour regarding the pending case against him. Belt has been charged with murder, assault, kidnapping, and evidence tampering. Belt is accused of the murder of 5-year-old James Spoonamore after an altercation and assault on his mother, Jessica Durham, over an alleged theft of $200 by Durham’s husband. Dozens of emergency workers, some mounted on horses, spent days looking for five-year-old James Spoonamore only to find his body about a half-mile from where his mother was rescued. During an earlier preliminary hearing Kentucky State Police detectives testified that Belt beat Spoonamore to death with a metal object. Police say that Belt did not want to leave a witness after the brutal beating of the boy's mother. Belt’s attorney requested a continuance of the case and it was granted by Judge House. The next court date was scheduled for December 01, 2020 as a review of the case status. Belt remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 bond.
