The regular City Council meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM on April 19, 2021. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Cathy Howell, Charlie Welch, Mary Ruth Isaacs, Vickie Gabbard, and Jewell Gabbard all in attendance. The meeting began with an executive session to discuss possible/pending litigation. No action was taken while in executive session. The first order of business was to vote on the minutes from the March 15, 2021 Regular Meeting. Jewel Gabbard made a motion to approve the minutes, Cathy Howell seconded this motion; all were in favor and the motion passed.
The Mayor gave updates on old business matters, including the old woodcraft building and road repair status. Mayor Tompkins informed the council that the new owners of the woodcraft building have been underway with repairs and maintenance, and they hope to have it up and running in the next few months. Mayor Tompkins also gave updates concerning road repairs and the status of the requested FEMA funding. Currently, the city is in a pool waiting to receive money from FEMA but is also researching alternate funding in the meantime.
Under new business, a request was made to the council for permission to open an asset seizure bank account for the Police Department. Joe McKinney made a motion to approve opening this account, and Mary Ruth Isaacs seconded the motion; all in favor, the motion passed. In other new business, Mayor Tompkins informed the council that Cumberland Valley Area District Development (CVADD), in conjunction with other agencies, were working on securing road maintenance funding, and requested we consider writing an ordinance to adopt a list of streets that had drawn up. Due to some errors on this list, the council decided to table the discussion of this until the next meeting.
In council comments, Vickie Gabbard expressed concerns over the manhole on backstreet. Mayor Tompkins told the council that the City is aware of the problem, and is trying to secure funding through some of the current relief packages that are out there in order to fix it, as it is not an easy fix.
Also in council comments, Mary Ruth Isaacs expressed concerns that another police officer was necessary on the nights/weekend shift in order to help relieve the burden on the Sherriff’s department, and asked if this was something the City could afford. Mayor Tompkins stated it may be possible to work it into the budget pending the final calculations of ABC Regulatory Fees at the close of the 2021 Fiscal Year.
A motion was made to adjourn the meeting by Joe McKinney, seconded by Cathy Howell; all in favor, meeting adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.