Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed all council members in attendance. The first item on the agenda was the minutes from the September 20, 2021 Regular Meeting. Jewel Gabbard made a motion to accept the minutes as is; seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor – motion passed. Next was the minutes from the October 4, 2021 Special meeting. Motion made by Joe McKinney to accept the minutes as is; seconded by Jewel Gabbard. All in favor – motion pass, with an abstention by Mary Ruth Isaacs due to her absence from the special meeting.
The first item brought up under old business was the street adoption ordinance. After some discussion, it was decided a first reading would take place at the following regular meeting. The second item of business was the current lease renewal with S&T for their propane tank storage. It was decided that at this time the lease will remain as a one-year lease with the option to renew and will be revisited again next year. An update on the city signs was discussed; the City is still researching companies to give quotes.
Mayor Tompkins discussed with the council his time spent at the SOAR Conference in Corbin KY the previous week and said that he would be getting together information on Code Enforcement and attending a convention with Splash Pad vendors in the near future. Chief Jonathon Sizemore discussed with the council the possibility of bringing someone in to discuss vehicle leasing options with them for the City Fleet, and the council agreed for them to come present them with more information.
The City went into executive session under KRS 61.810 C. No action was taken during this session.
The City Council voted to allow the Mayor to sign a contract to hire Bluegrass Engineering for a dam assessment.
