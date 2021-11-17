Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Cathy Howell, Jewell Gabbard, Joe McKinney, and Vickie Gabbard were in attendance.
A motion was made by Cathy Howell and seconded by Joe McKinney to accept the minutes of the October 18, 2021 regular meeting. All in favor, motion passed.
A motion was made by Jewell Gabbard and seconded by Vickie Gabbard to accept the minutes of the November 4, 2021 special meeting as is. All in favor, motion carried.
Under old business, the matter of the street ordinance and the S&T Lease will be tabled until after the first of the year. The Council agreed to go with the previously presented sign designs and quote.
Mayor Tompkins asked the council about having this year’s Holiday Dinner at The Pizza Station. The council agreed to this location, and also decided to change the next regular council meeting to December 13th. A motion was made by Jewell Gabbard to adjourn the meeting, and seconded by Cathy Howell. All in favor, motion carried.
