The McKee City Council held their regular monthly meeting on Monday night with all council members in attendance. Mayor Tompkins informed the council that the sale of the old McKee School as well as the old McKee City Hall had been finalized. A great deal of Jackson County residents feel a connection with the old school building. The building was completed in 1938 by the WPA and initially served as the McKee High School housing grades 5 through twelve. After a new high school was built (at the intersection of Us Hwy 421 and Hwy 587) in 1966-67, the building was converted into an elementary school and housed grades one through eight for a number of years. After fees, the City received $65,655 for the Old School Property. After fees, the City received $74,996 for the Old City Hall. The same couple purchased both properties. The couple is originally from out-of-state but are looking into various business ventures for both properties.
Mayor Tompkins also reported the sale of the old Woodcraft building. After fees, the City received $56,215 for this property. The people who purchased this building own a couple of distribution warehouses in various locations and are looking to convert this property into a distribution/shipping warehouse as well.
In old business, the council agreed to move forward with repairing the HVAC system in City Hall.
They also discussed a resolution to allow the Mayor to be a contact person for a FEMA grant that will go towards fixing High Street. A motion was made by Joe McKinney, 2nd by Cathy Howell; all voted in favor. The City Clerk, Marla Fields, also requested that the council grant permission to open a separate bank account for these funds so that expenses would be easier to track. A motion was made by Mary Ruth Isaacs, and 2nd by Joe McKinney; all voted in favor.
Under new business, the Mayor asked the council to surplus a vehicle that has fallen into disrepair, and allow purchase of a replacement. A motion to surplus the Envoy was made by Joe McKinney, 2nd by Cathy Howell; all in favor A motion was made by Joe McKinney to approve the purchase of a replacement, 2nd by Charlie Welch; all voted in favor.
The council voted to approve the minutes of January 25, 2021 special meeting as well as the minutes of January 28, 2021 special meeting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.