The JCHS Class of 2021 were joined by their families, friends, teachers, and classmates in the JCHS gymnasium last Saturday as they received their diploma recognizing their journey and accomplishments and giving them one last official day at school. The JCHS Band under the direction of Mr. James Adams played “Pomp and Circumstance” as the seniors entered the gymnasium and proceeded to their seats. The Jackson County AJROTC Color Guard gave the “Presentation of Colors” followed Senior Canaan Jeffrey Browning giving an invocation.
Principal Brian Harris gave the official welcome saying, “When I look at this class, I see a group of people who are able to persevere in extremely difficult times. Starting in mid-March 2020 our world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our students and staff faced hardships, loss, and struggled with how to adapt to a new world. Others faced the loss of loved ones much sooner than expected. Some of you were able to work full time jobs, and others found a way to navigate a world with online learning, hybrid learning, Google meets, etc. Each of you who sits here today found a way to earn your diploma. You did not let life’s trials or a global pandemic keep you from achieving this goal. I hope you take the dedication and determination it took to get to this point and apply to the rest of your life.” Mr. Harris ended his welcoming speech with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
Principal Harris stated that over 50 students graduating this year meet the Transition Readiness Standards set forth by the Kentucky Department of Education. “As I look out at this class today, I see people who can change the world,” Harris said. This group of graduating seniors earned 537 dual credit college hours. Three students have earned at least a year of college credit. Over $500,000 worth of scholarships were announced on awards day. A total of thirty-seven (37) students participated in the school’s dual credit college program. Senior Sarah Marks served as State HOSA President. Senior Clay Akemon was the Regional Cross-Country Champion and the Boy’s Cross-Country Team advanced to State Competition. The JCHS Land Judging Team placed 2nd in State FFA Land Judging. Senior Madeline Vickers competed in the Girl’s State Golf Tournament. The JCHS Girls’ Basketball team and Volleyball team were All “A” Regional Runners’ Up.
The Top Ten Seniors were recognized for their hard work and academic success. These (and their GPA) were as follows: 1) Sarah Ellen Marks (4.1739), 2) Gavin Scott Barrett (4.1714), 3) Blake Jared Allen (4.1639), 4) Savannah Marie Ladd (4.1639), 5) Hannah Rachelle Creech (4.1231), 6) Alexis Irene Parrett (4.1000), 7) Benjamin Clay Akemon (4.0984), 8) Kelcee Gabbard (4.0968), 9) Ethan Holden Isaacs (4.0952), and 10) Shannon Alexis Ward (4.0938).
Salutatorian Gavin Barrett spoke to his classmates when giving the Salutatorian address, “Ya know, when IN learned that I was Salutatorian I felt a strong sense of pride and accomplishment…for about 5 minutes. Then In started to question whether all the hard work and time I put into it was worth it. There were many nights I spent doing college work instead of hanging out with my boys for the last times. This made me think about how often you hear people say “high school is the best time of your life.” I began to worry that I didn’t enjoy that time to the fullest. That thought made me realize that high school shouldn’t be the best time of your life. Sure, high school is a great time: you don’t pay bills, you see your friends every day, you experience love, heartbreak, driving, and many other things for the first time. Your life outside of high school though, presents you with many more opportunities for first experiences. Your future is what you make it, so why not create a future that you can call the best days of your life. Abraham Lincoln said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Today os the first day of your future, so make sure you start it right.”
Following the Salutatorian address, Senior Kelcee Gabbard gave an incredible performance signing “Its Time”.
The Valedictorian address was given by Sarah Ellen Marks. In addition to the standard group of people that are given thanks at a time like this (Parents, teachers, classmates, friends, and family), Marks gave thanks to those that have made fun of her Appalachian accent. Marks explained, “You’re wondering why on earth I’d thank someone for making fun of my accent. The answer is simple: it is from those comments that I draw my passion for educating the world that Appalachian people can be educated, highly functioning members of our society, even if they choose not to lose their accent.” Marks continued, “In whatever path you choose to walk down, do it with pride of your hometown, your culture, and your accent. As Appalachian young people, it is our duty to show the world that we can be successful and end the stigmas against our people.”