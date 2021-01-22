Cash and Drugs Confiscated during Clemmons Arrest.jpeg

Lonnie Wayne Clemmons, 35, of McKee, Ky was arrested by Deputy JR Weaver last week. Deputy Weaver initially arrested Clemmons on two outstanding Jackson County, KY bench warrants for “failure to appear”.  However, while conducting a routine search after the arrest Deputy Weaver discovered that Clemmons had a large amount of crystal methamphetamine (0.84 ounces) in a large plastic bag in his jean’s pocket. (Note: 0.84 ounces equals 23.8136 grams. This is worth approximately $2400 on the street) The search also revealed a glass pipe in his pocket with a white residue, a set of digital scales, individual plastic baggies and a large amount of cash.

Lonnie Clemmons.gif

Lonnie Clemmons, 35, of McKee, KY was arrested for two outstanding bench warrants. However, Clemmons was also charged with drug-related offenses after a search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine on his person. 

Clemmons was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. 

Clemmons remains in custody being held on a $25,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you