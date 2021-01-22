Lonnie Wayne Clemmons, 35, of McKee, Ky was arrested by Deputy JR Weaver last week. Deputy Weaver initially arrested Clemmons on two outstanding Jackson County, KY bench warrants for “failure to appear”. However, while conducting a routine search after the arrest Deputy Weaver discovered that Clemmons had a large amount of crystal methamphetamine (0.84 ounces) in a large plastic bag in his jean’s pocket. (Note: 0.84 ounces equals 23.8136 grams. This is worth approximately $2400 on the street) The search also revealed a glass pipe in his pocket with a white residue, a set of digital scales, individual plastic baggies and a large amount of cash.
Clemmons was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
Clemmons remains in custody being held on a $25,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
