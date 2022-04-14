Jason Bingham, 47, of Tyner, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for arraignment on drug-related charges. Last week (April 05th, 2022) the Jackson County Dispatch notified Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs that a male was reportedly losing consciousness at the Louis Tobacco store in Gray Hawk, KY. Deputy Ryan Lanigan arrived at the scene prior to Deputy Isaacs and began speaking to the subject male in question. The identity of the male was determined to be Jason Bingham of Tyner, KY.
Bingham advised the officers that he was okay and refused any medical treatment. Bingham gave verbal permission for the officers to search his person for anything illegal. The search of Bingham’s person revealed a small baggy containing a crystalline substance that was wrapped in a green sticky note located in Bingham’s left shirt pocket. There were also eight (8) round blue pills and two (2) white bar-shaped pills located in the same pocket. Poison control advised that the blue pills were identified as Valium and the two white bar shaped pills were identified as Xanax. Upon searching Bingham’s vehicle law enforcement officers discovered a Taurus 9 mm handgun. Deputy Isaacs seized all the evidence, including the handgun.
Bingham entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 18, 2022. The court set bond at $1,000 cash and entered a judgement that Bingham should be considered a “danger to himself or others”. Bingham remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
