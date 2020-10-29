With a current incident rate of 33.2 cases per 100,000 (as of October 27, 2020) Jackson County is in the red zone again. Lee County is worse off with an incident rate of 150.52. They are experiencing a situation similar to what happened early in the pandemic at the Jackson Manor Nursing home in Annville. The Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard confirms that the Lee County nursing home has more than 100 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. “A person can be asymptomatic, they can contract the virus and not show any symptoms like a fever which allows them to pass health screenings at work.” said Lockard, “this is by far the biggest outbreak in the Kentucky River District and we have seen some bigger outbreaks in nursing homes across the state but this is the event that we have feared that would happen the most and unfortunately has come to fruition.” In total there are 128 cases at the nursing home involving 75 residents and 53 staff members. There have been seven deaths connected to the outbreak. Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill has a family member in the nursing home who tested positive. “She is still healthy, it’s a simple thing of she’s in my prayers, as she always is," said Caudill. Caudill said he is seeing the community work hard to help protect each other. “Respect other people for being cautious, and I’ve seen the socially distancing has become habitual,” added Caudill. Caudill even offered a message to the residents and families who are impacted by the outbreak. “We’re your friends and neighbors, as we always have been, and we’re here for you," said Caudill.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 953 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday and issued new red zone reduction recommendations to stop COVID-19 spread and protect Kentuckians in the 55 counties currently in the red zone. 858 people are currently hospitalized with 253 in ICU and 112 on ventilators.
The Governor said this marked the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Monday as cases are at an all-time high across the country and in the commonwealth. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing nationally and in Kentucky. New red zone recommendations provide direction on how communities can come together to defeat COVID-19.
“Every Kentuckian in a red zone county needs to work together to protect one another by following these recommendations,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now is not the time to give up – this is a time when more people are going to be at risk. It is a time when we need everyone to do better.”
Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov. The Governor said when a county turns red, we are already asking schools to go virtual, we ask for sports to pause and we restrict visitation in long-term care facilities. The large number of cases in Jackson County this week will result in the county schools returning to virtual learning next week.
Red Zone Reduction Recommendations:
Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19
“This isn’t too much to ask to keep your neighbors and your loved ones alive,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is not a good time to be out in public. This is the most dangerous it has been in eight months,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The risk of you getting infected in the state of Kentucky has never been higher.”
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 953
New deaths today: 3
Positivity rate: 5.84%
Total deaths: 1,410
Currently hospitalized: 858
Currently in ICU: 253
Currently on ventilator: 112
The Governor reminded Kentuckians of existing actions and guidance his administration has taken to protect Kentuckians, including: a mask mandate; Healthy at Work requirements for bars and restaurants, businesses and retail, health care, employers, childcare and indoor and outdoor arenas; a travel advisory and an order limiting private gatherings to 10 people or less (Note: This is less restrictive that the current recommendations coming from the White House Task force which is to limit gathers to immediate family members only). The administration has also implemented guidance to help long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, sports groups and published the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
