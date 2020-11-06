Albert Einstein once said, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” There is no greater challenge and there is no greater honor than to spend one’s life in public service. This week the county mourned the loss of one of our greatest public servants: Horace Sexton. Sexton lived an incredible life dedicated to service. He was a founding member of the Pond Creek Fire & Rescue Department. They commemorated his passing saying, “This morning Pond Creek Fire & Rescue lost one of our lifelong members who dedicated his life to helping his community. Horace Sexton, one of our founding members, passed away after some health complications. Horace served as a Firefighter and Instructor for nearly 49 years. He not only served with our agency but also served with the Forest Service and with other volunteer agencies within our county. We will forever be thankful for his friendship and service to his community. We ask you to keep his family in your prayers throughout the next couple of days and months to come. RIP 823”
Indeed, Sexton’s impact extended far beyond Pond Creek Fire & Rescue. The Southeaster Kentucky Firefighter Association wrote, “It is with great remorse and sorrow the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighter Association learned of the passing of Horace Sexton. Horace was the epitome of service to his community. His life was dedicated to the service of others and was shown through his many accomplishments. In 1970, Horace as an employee for the Kentucky Division of Forestry purchased a leaf blower implementing its use in forestry firefighting. Upon seeing his success the forestry service purchased multiple leaf blowers with Horace being instrumental in the writing of a training manual for their use. Horace was also a founding member of the Pond Creek Fire Department in his home of Jackson County. In an effort to better his community he served not only as a Firefighter; he also became a Fire Instructor in order to teach others how to protect their community during emergencies. He served as an active Firefighter and Instructor with multiple fire departments in Jackson County for approximately 49 years. In recognition of all his accomplishments the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighter Association honored Horace with the first ever Kentucky Firefighter Association Gerald R. Stewart Legacy Award in 2019. Horace was the first recipient in the Commonwealth of Kentucky of this prestigious award. The attached picture was taken during the presentation of this award. Horace will be missed by family, friends, community, and the fire service. Rest well our friend and mentor, job well done.”
The Kentucky Division of Forestry wrote, “The division has received word that retired Forest Ranger, Horace Sexton of Jackson County passed away this morning. Horace is remembered for his dedication to preventing and suppressing wildfires across the area. He worked to improve volunteer fire department partnerships even long after his retirement. Horace developed a manual for the use of backpack leaf blowers in fighting wildfires. Blowers continue to be an important part of the division's arsenal today. Our thoughts go out to Horace's family.”
Sexton’s daughter, Robin Acciardo, continues in her father's footsteps and works as Program Assistant - Law Enforcement & Investigations, United States Forest Service. She provided the following bio for her father:
“Horace Sexton was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. He attended Bond Grade School and then Annville Institute, where he graduated in 1954. He served in the Army as a Private First Class (PFC) for 2 years, including a deployment to Germany. He then attended the Tri City Barber School in Louisville and worked as a barber for approximately 12 years at the Lakes Barber Shop in McKee.
He then became a County Ranger for the KY Division of Forestry in 1969 and worked his entire 27 year career in Jackson County. Some of his accomplishments for the KY Division of Forestry were: he mobilized 5 times, for 21 days each time as part of a 20 person crew to the Western States to help suppress the major western wildfires. He led the initiative in getting acceptance of the backpack blower for fire suppression for the KY Division of Forestry. He conducted the Jr. Forest Ranger program for 5th graders in the County and did hundreds of Smokey programs during his career. After retirement, he continued to work as a seasonal employee as one of the Aerial Observers, flying many hours during the spring and fall fire seasons to spot new fires.
In 1971, he along with 11 other men formed the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he has served for over 45 years. He has over 3,000 training hours and is a Level 2 Instructor. He served as Training Officer as needed for all four Jackson County Fire Departments. Besides fighting several hundred structural, vehicle and grass & forest fires for the fire department, he has worked numerous landing zones for the medical helicopters and traffic control for emergencies, special events and funerals. He also helped with numerous fundraisers for the fire department. He served on the board of directors for Pond Creek Fire Department and served as an Officer at various times since 1971 (I think he’s been Captain twice, once when I was young and then again about 10-12 years ago). Horace and Alice have one daughter, Robin Acciardo (Dom) and a grandson Dominic.”
Let us pause in our day and reflect on the life of a true public servant and all those that benefited from his dedication and commitment. Rest in Peace 823.
