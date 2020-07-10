This week the community mourns the loss of a prominent leader and historic public servant. William “Hershel” Lynch passed away on June 30, 2020 being 89 years of age. Hershel was known throughout the community as an honest, hard-working man. During his life, he worked several jobs but especially loved serving as Sheriff of Jackson County (13 years) and Jackson County Judge Executive (4 years). Lynch served his first term as Sheriff between the years 1974-1978. He left the office of Sheriff to serve as the Jackson County Judge Executive for the next four years (1979-1982). Lynch returned to life as a public servant when he once again served as Sheriff between the years of 1990-1998. He is the only person in the history of Jackson County to have served as both Sheriff and County Judge Executive. He also has the distinction of having served the longest term as Jackson County Sheriff.
Hershel loved the people of Jackson County. He loved serving them and visiting with them. He had a beautiful gift of storytelling and loved to share his stories with those around him. He was a member New Zion Baptist Church and had a strong love for the Lord.
Hershel was also the epitome of a family patriarch. Always providing a strong foundation of love and support governed by his beliefs of right and wrong. JCHS Principal Brian Harris posted on his Facebook last Tuesday morning, "My uncle Hershel Lynch passed away earlier this morning. I don’t think I ever met anyone that didn’t like Hershel. He was fair but firm in his role as Sheriff here in Jackson County. He cared deeply for his family and his friends. He lived a long full life and was the type of person that you couldn’t out work. If he told you something there was no reason to second guess it. He will surely be missed here by all that knew him. He can now rest eternally."
His Granddaughter Holly Akemon (daughter of Phillip Akemon and Hershel’s daughter, Linda (Lynch) Akemon wrote to the Jackson County Sun, “Our family is very appreciative of the newspaper recognition of Papaw. He was an amazing man. He had an amazing gift of storytelling that was loved by his family and friends. Most of all, he was the epitome of what a patriarch is and I am very grateful for his strong foundation of love and support governed by his beliefs of right and wrong. From June 30th, 2020 forward, there will be a unfilled void of his presence in our lives.”
We join his family in remembering Hershel, his service to our community, and his example as a loving family man of faith. We share in the family’s grief and we share in their love.
