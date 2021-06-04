Judge Gabbard declared the Community Pride meeting last week a grand success. Several members of the community came out to the Courthouse to discuss the trash and general problem of places that are judges to be an eyesore to the community. The group discussed roadside litter, creek and stream cleanup, community revitalization, recycling efforts and the problem with noncompliance with the Solid Waste Ordinance.
One of the big topics was education. There seems to be a general misconception about how the Solid Waste ordinance works. Judge Gabbard indicated that he plans to put some publications out soon to address that issue. Judge Gabbard indicated that he would also like to invest in some no littering signs, place some localized recycling stations for communities to use, host community contests promoting community pride as well as look into drafting a nuisance ordinance to be considered by the Fiscal Court.
This kind of ordinance would hold property owners accountable if they were to have a large amount general junk just laying around becoming an eyesore. “This is something that has needed addressed for years now and if we want to see tourism grow, we must address it now,” Judge Gabbard reported. “That is why I called a community meeting on the issue. I want our citizens input on it. We plan to have another meeting next month to look at sample ordinances for consideration and work on a draft of our own. I encourage every citizen that wants to see our community clean up to try and attend that meeting. We will have it of the evening and advertise it for a couple weeks before we meet. This is our time to move forward in Jackson County.”
