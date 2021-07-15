The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that all county clerk offices were temporarily unable to process any vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues. County clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System, also known as AVIS, to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
A transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new system known as KAVIS. No driver information was impacted.
Kentuckians were being advised to postpone transactions until next week if possible. Otherwise, customers were advised to contact their local County Clerk’s office to ensure it is open for non-vehicular business and to be prepared for delays. Kentuckians also can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.
It was not known when the system interruption would be resolved, so normal vehicle transactions would be resumed.
On Monday County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore said the problem may be fixed in 30 minutes or it may take 30 days. “We are being told that they are giving this top priority in Frankfort; however, there is no way of predicting how long the problem will take to fix,” Moore said. On Tuesday morning, Moore informed the newspaper that the problem appears to be fixed. However, the best approach is to give the County Clerk’s office (606) 287-7800 a call before making the trip.
