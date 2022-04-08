Dax Russell Durham, 45, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for arraignment on several charges that occurred as a result of a routine traffic check. While KSP Trooper Scott Townsley was conducting a Traffic Safety Check Point on US 421 near the Durham School Road intersection on April 03, 2022, Durham arrived at the check point on a motorcycle. Upon checking the registration plate, it was discovered to be expired. Trooper Townsley reported that while speaking with Durham he detected the odor of marijuana coming from his person. Trooper Townsley asked Durham if he had marijuana on his person and Durham responded that he had a small bag on him. Prior to searching Durham, Townsley inquired if he had any weapons on his person and Durham indicated that he had a handgun in his coat pocket. While conducting the search Trooper Townsley removed the hand gun from Durham’s left inner coat pocket. Townsley discovered a meth pipe in Durham’s right front coat pocket as well as a bag of suspected marijuana. A small clear bag containing a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine was discovered in Durham’s right front watch pocket.
Durham was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with no registration receipt, no registration plate, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, failure to notify address change to DOT, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
According to the Jackson County Detention Center website, Durham was released on a $1,000 surety to individual bond. However, the court docket obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk indicated that the bond was set at $2,500.
Durham entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 02, 2022.
