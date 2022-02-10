Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.
The news organization called “Stacker” compiled a list of counties in Kentucky with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.
The Kentucky county with the greatest food insecurity was Harlan County with a Food insecurity rate of 26.6% (7,100 total). This was 144.0% higher than national average. The Child food insecurity rate in Harlan County was 35.1% (2,150 total). This was determined to be 140.4% higher than national average. The county with the second highest food insecurity rate was determined to be Leslie County with a Food insecurity rate of 25.9 % (2,660). This was 137.6% higher than the national average. The Child food insecurity rate for Leslie County was 33.2% (730 total). This was 127.4 % higher than the national average.
Jackson County was ranked 12th with a food insecurity rate of 22.7% (3,030 total). This was 108.3% higher than the national average. The Child food insecurity rate for Jackson County was 28.9% (870 total) which was 97.9% higher than the national average.
Eastern Kentucky seem to lead the state with food insecurity. In between Harlan County (Ranked #1 – 35.1%) and Jackson County (ranked #12 – 22.7%) were: Leslie County (ranked #2 – 33.2%), Breathitt County (ranked #3 – 25.3%), Bell County (ranked #4 – 24.8%), Magoffin County (ranked #5 – 24.8%), Wolfe County (ranked #6 – 24.8%), Clay County (ranked #7 – 24.7%), Letcher County (ranked #8 – 24.0%), Lee County (ranked #9 – 23.8%), Owsley County (ranked #10 – 23.4%), and Knott County (ranked #11 – 23.1%).
