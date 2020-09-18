Magistrate Dale Vaughn reported at the recent monthly meeting of the Jackson County Fiscal Court that the Annville/Moores Creek area saw 5.0 inches of rain fall in approximately 2 hours on Sunday (September 13, 2020). This rapid fall of rain overwhelmed many of the local streams creating flooding issues over several roads. One elderly gentleman near Tyner was stranded by floodwaters. Local emergency responders (McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department) were stymied in their efforts to execute a rescue because the floodwaters were too deep and the current too fast. The inability to access houses stranded by the floodwaters left vulnerable community members isolated.
Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the members of the fiscal court took actions during the regular monthly meeting on Monday (September 14, 2020) to prevent this from occurring in the future. The court approved the purchase of a Zodiac boat that can be used to navigate high velocity floodwaters. In addition, the court approved the purchase of 18 life jackets (10 adult size & 8 Child Size) to be available through Emergency Management for all areas within Jackson County. The cost of the boat and equipment were estimated at around $34,000 - $36,000.
Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong reported, “We are very fortunate that the people that live in these flood prone areas are accustomed to the normal precautions to be taken during flood events. However, if someone needs evacuated there are teams in neighboring counties that are trained in swift water rescue. Also, we are currently working with CVADD on a grant to procure the equipment needed for a “Swift Water Rescue” team. If approved for the grant we will have the local fire departments trained to perform this type of rescue.”
Strong also reported that Mac Stevens and Dunagin Roads experienced significant damages to the road surfaces. In addition, the bridge on Boggs Road will be closed for some time because of erosion behind the head walls. These areas are normally damaged or subject to damages during flood events. However, the magnitude of the rain that fell along with the intensity of the precipitation resulted in extraordinary damages this time.
