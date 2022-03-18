County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore presented the fiscal court with a check for $180,092.96 in excess fees. Moore is very proud of how efficient his office operates and he attributes a great deal to the integrity and hard work of the staff in the office. “We maintained services, even through difficult times with COVID-19 and were able to save this much money for the purposes and use of our county,” Moore said.
Judge Shane Gabbard presented Resolution #03102022 whereby a one-time COVID Premium Pay would be provided to essential county workers. A one-time payment of $2,500 will be made to full-time employees (January 2021-December 2021) as well as a one-time payment of $1,000 for part-time employees (for the same period). These payments would be made through the American Rescue Act Funds that were provided to the county by the Biden administration. Judge Gabbard indicated that he surveyed surrounding counties regarding how they addressed this opportunity. Counties of similar size took a similar approach to providing these funds to county workers that were deemed essential and never laid off during the COVID emergency.
The fiscal court also heard from the county magistrates. Magistrate Dale Vaughn indicated that he was monitoring a situation on Island Creek Road. “The tile is vulnerable to washing out. There are a few homes that are impacted as well as access to a local cemetery,” Vaughn said. Magistrate Vaughn indicated that the County Judge in Clay County seemed receptive to sharing costs associated with fixing the problem. The Fiscal Court approved Vaughn’s recommendation to get estimates for the repair costs.
The fiscal court also reviewed and approved the purchase of three (3) police cruisers from the city of Paris Police Department. These vehicles would be purchased for a total of $27,000. Judge Gabbard told the fiscal court that the cars were well taken care of and all the maintenance records were available. In addition, the police equipment would remain in place. “We would just have to take their stickers off and place our stickers on,” Judge Gabbard said.
The court reviewed and approved a maintenance agreement with “ESS” for voting machine maintenance. The agreement was for a period of two years for the amount of $17,000. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore indicated that the counties voting machines were recently maintained with certain pressure sensitive touch screens being replaced. “Our machines are ready to go,” Moore said.
The court voted to reappoint Larry Lakes to the Jackson County Library Board for a four (4) year term. They also voted approval to pay Jerry (Sonny) Gabbard for bread delivered to the jail. Judge Gabbard asked for (and received) permission to pay Flat Lick Falls Coal Severance Project Bills as they are received. Judge Gabbard informed the court that these payments would be available for review at the next fiscal court meeting.
The court voted approval to establish April 23rd as a Free-Dump Day. The court also voted to amend their budget to allow acceptance of $198,378.95 from CSEPP. These funds will be used to supply radios for Road Department vehicles.
Judge Gabbard also entertained the idea of obtaining a Central Bank Corporate Credit Card for County Government expenses in instances where a vendor does not accept a purchase order. “We would only have 2 or 3 authorized employees that would be able to use the card and the expense statement would be made available at each fiscal court meeting so we can keep a firm handle on the use of the card,” Judge Gabbard said. The fiscal court also accepted the proposed FY 2022-2023 Jail Budget. The deadline for this budget is April 01st so this month’s fiscal court meeting was the opportunity to review and approve the upcoming budget.
Thye next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022.
