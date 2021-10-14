On behalf of the county and the fiscal court, Judge Gabbard issued a proclamation on Monday declaring October 16, 2021 as PFC Berton J. McQueen Day. In his report to the fiscal court Judge Gabbard said, “Jackson County is getting ready to experience something that I believe we have not experienced in many, many years, a Veteran that was killed in battle coming home. On Saturday October 16, 2021, Private First Class, Burton J. McQueen, will finally be laid to rest in his home community of Wind Cave. PFC McQueen was killed in battle on November 23, 1944 during World War II. He was buried in France and remained unidentified until July 9, 2021, when, through the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a positive identification was made. After 78 years he is finally coming home. I am very thankful that his family is finally getting to see their loved one properly laid to rest. We as a community want this to be a special day for them. Every County and City Agency is providing something for the ceremony or precession. We have ordered 1000 small American flags to provide for citizens that want to stand on the sidewalks or around the Courthouse as PFC McQueen’s motorcade is brought through town on the 16th. We want to wave him home with the pride and respect that American citizens have. We love God and Country in Jackson County and we respect those that are serving or have served. PFC McQueen has paid the ultimate price for our liberty so we are glad and honored to participate. The Services are planned on Saturday October 16th, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial in McKee from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. At 2:00 pm the motorcade will leave the Memorial and proceed through town. I pray it’s a beautiful day and we can line the streets to pay respect to this hometown hero. I encourage anyone that wants to come, grab a flag and show the world we respect our soldiers in Jackson County.”
In other business, Sheriff Hays encouraged everyone to remember to vote in the upcoming Special Election for 89th District State Representative. The position was vacated when former Representative Robert Goforth resigned amidst legal proceeding whereby he was being accused of alleged strangulation of his wife. Timmy Truett was selected by the Republican Party and will face Mae Suramek, the nominee of the Democratic Party to finish out the remainder of Goforth’s term. Sheriff Hays also informed the court that he intends to fill the Deputy position vacated by Zack Bryant by November 01st. Sheriff Hays is hoping to fill the position with someone already certified. Sheriff Hays said his office has seen an increase in serious violent calls lately and he feels that drugs are the primary cause of the increase. Informants are becoming more difficult to find due to the availability of social media and individuals feeling afraid of being discovered. Sheriff Hays also said he has noticed an increase in the number of “street people” and requested advice and help from the fiscal court on how to best deal with these unfortunate people.
Jailer Brian Gabbard informed the court that the ability of the jail to offer MRT Classes as well as G.E.D. classes provides a great incentive for state inmates to request their incarceration at the local facility. Successful completion of these courses usually results in a reduction of the sentence of the participating inmate. In addition, the jail receives $1,000 monetary compensation for each inmate that successfully completes the course. “It also helps with behavioral problems. In order to stay enrolled in the class and be eligible for a reduction in their sentence, an inmate has to demonstrate good behavior. This is a real incentive to be on their best behavior,” Jailer Gabbard said.
The Sheriff’s 3rd Quarter report was reviewed and accepted. Judge Gabbard informed the court that the county has received $135,000 in occupational tax. The court also voted to officially close a portion of TM Lakes Cemetery Road. The court followed the procedures outlined in the KRS and issued a public notice, appointed two independent evaluators, and held a public hearing. After all these steps were complete it was determined that there were no objections and/or no outstanding reasons “not” to close the portion of the road that basically went nowhere but terminated on private property. The portion that allows access to the cemetery will remain open.
The court approved a maintenance agreement with Affordable Service Solutions for the HVAC system the Judicial Center for the amount of $9,975/year. This may sound expensive but a single pump for the HVAC system can cost $10,000. By maintaining them well, these costs can be avoided.
The court approved hiring Kevin Huff as truck driver/laborer on a 60-day probation period. Judge Gabbard brought up an issue with the administrative code and offered an amendment to the “Vacation” section. Judge Gabbard recommended implementing a “Request for Time Off Work” form that would be submitted and approved by the appropriate supervisor at least 48 hours prior to vacation time being granted. Emergency illness or a crisis would be exempt from the requirement. This would allow an auditor to clearly account for time worked as well as improve the efficiency of each department. In addition, the court approved the use of a “COVID Off Work” code that would allow tracking of time missed due to COVID or required quarantines. The use of the code would require supporting documentation from the Jackson County Health Department confirming either a positive test for COVID or the need for quarantine due to close exposure to a documented case.
The court also discussed at length the need to address employee’s health insurance options. The cost for health insurance for participating employees has almost doubled from $560/month to $949/month. The court voted to change plans from Humana to UHC which is a cheaper plan and also to increase the contribution made to each employee from the county by $100/month. By State Law the county must offer health insurance to the county employees. The employees can participate in the insurance offered by the county or choose their own health care plan.
The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting on Monday. The court approved the appointment of Brody Keck as Deputy Emergency Management Director. Keck replaces Amanda Holt in the position. Keck will assist EM Director Jamie Strong by providing whatever support is needed such as coordination with FEMA or mandatory training requirements. Keck appears imminently qualified for the position and already holds certification as an E911 Dispatcher as well as a certified Fire Fighter.
