In the June regular meeting of the Jackson County Fiscal Court this week Judge Gabbard announced that the county has received $1,279.556 from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocated to the Jackson County from the US Treasury. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund was established by the Biden Administration’s as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Judge Gabbard told the fiscal court that a separate, independent account has been established at the bank in order to allocate the funds when needed and maintain the records and documentation for an independent audit of how the funds are used.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support the immediate pandemic response, bring back jobs, and lay the groundwork for a strong and equitable recovery. The program was designed to deliver $350 billion across the country to state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to bolster their response to the COVID-19 emergency and its economic impacts. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs—including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. These funds also deliver resources that recipients can invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading their water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Judge Gabbard told the fiscal court that he has been looking over the Facts Sheet provided by the US Treasury to familiarize himself with what will be allowable expenditures from the funds. The fact sheet says that the COVID-19 public health emergency resulted in significant economic hardship for many Americans. As businesses closed, consumers stayed home, schools shifted to remote education, and travel declined precipitously, over 20 million jobs were lost between February and April 2020. Although many have since returned to work, as of April 2021, the economy remains more than 8 million jobs below its pre-pandemic peak, and more than 3 million workers have dropped out of the labor market altogether since February 2020. To help alleviate the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds enable eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to provide a wide range of assistance to individuals and households, small businesses, and impacted industries, in addition to enabling governments to rehire public sector staff and rebuild capacity. A quick, broad rundown of eligible expenses include: 1) to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control 2) Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs 3) Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses, and to 4) Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic. With these funds we hope to give assistance to those on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis, boost travel and tourism in the County, look at our infrastructure needs as well as look at ways to improve our communities all throughout the County.
Judge Gabbard and the court did not waste any time getting started on needs in the County and proposed and approved several transfers from the allocated account for use to help Jackson County recover from the pandemic’s impact.
The fiscal court approved $40,000 for use by the local volunteer fire and rescue departments. This will translate into $10,000 for each of the four fire departments in the county. The money will help these departments with insurance costs and equipment. Insurance for a single fire department can be as much as $8,000/year.
The Jackson County Fair Board was allocated $50,000. The Jackson County Tourism Committee was allocated $50,000. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was allocated $11,014.88 to install a CIS System in the Sheriff’s Cruisers. This system will allow the officers to get pertinent information on individuals and vehicles without calling Dispatch or KSP for assistance. The total of these transfers equaled $151,014.88.
The fiscal court approved purchasing new Election System & Software voting machines to allow all the precincts to be opened during the next election. A few of these machines were purchased prior to the 2020 Presidential election and County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore indicated that everyone was very pleased with them. “These machines are easy to use, they provide a paper printout that you can review and make sure your vote has been registered the right way and since they have a paper record it is easy to audit the results,” Moore stated. The court transferred $62,514.50 from the Rescue Act Fund to cover the cost of these machines.
The court also approved reimbursing the City of Booneville $26,805.60 to cover the cost of a Water Tower Electric System associated with a water tower that supplies Buncomb Road residents with their water supply.
The largest transfer approved at the meeting was for the amount of $580,000 from the Rescue Act funds into the General Fund to cover the budget shortfall that resulted last year as a result of the pandemic. The Jackson County Detention Center alone saw a loss of over $500,000 due to the loss of state inmates over the year. The road fund also saw a loss of almost $800,000 last year as a result of the pandemic. While not completely covering these losses, the $580,000 allocated from the Rescue Fund will help mitigate the impacts.
Judge Gabbard said, “Each transfer requested is an allowable expense and we will keep detailed documentation appropriate to each one. We have an opportunity before us to do things in Jackson County that we have never been able to before. I believe our citizens will be happy when the progress becomes evident before their eyes.”
