Elmer Douglas Sparks, 47, of Tyner, KY appeared in court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for a scheduled pre-trial conference. Sparks was arrested on March 08, 2022 for failure to appear in court for an earlier pre-trial conference scheduled for February 28, 2022. At that time a warrant for his arrest was issued for $2,500. During the pre-trial conference held on Monday a court trial was scheduled for May 23, 2022.
The court action against Mr. Sparks was the result of a criminal complaint filed at the request of his wife, Lisa Sparks, on January 13, 2022. In the complaint it was alleged that on January 11, 2022 Elmer Sparks unlawfully threatened to commit a crime that was likely to result in the death or serious physical injury to another person or likely to result in substantial property damage to another person when he threatened to kill Lisa Sparks, Roger McQueen (Lisa’s Sparks’ father), Roger Lee McQueen (Lisa Sparks’ brother) and April McQueen (Lisa Sparks’ daughter). In addition, the complaint alleges that Elmer Sparks also intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to another person, when he assaulted Lisa Sparks, (who is his wife) which resulted in visible injuries to her face and head.
Elmer Sparks was arrested on January 13, 2022 and charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury and four (4) counts of terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. The court also included the charge for failure to appear. The court allowed a bond of $1,000 filled on January 20, 2022 to remain intact. Elmer Sparks was released on bond after his court appearance on Monday while he awaits his next court appearance.
