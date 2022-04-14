Covid-19 cases are decreasing across Kentucky. According to the most recent Community Level Risk Assessment from the CDC, all but one county in Kentucky (Anderson County) is considered in the low risk zone regarding potential COVID-19 infections. However, influenza cases are on the rise and one person has been reported as dying from a co-infection of both. The health department has considered Kentucky's flu level "widespread" for four weeks because increases in cases were seen in more than half of the state's 16 health regions; that was the case with 13 regions in the latest reporting week.
The state Department for Public Health reports that in the week ended April 2, Kentucky had 613 new confirmed cases of flu, up from 334 the previous week. The week before that, 303 cases were reported, after a month with fewer than 174 cases per week. The state has recorded 4,478 cases this season and three flu-related adult deaths. One of those was attributed to a dual flu/Covid-19 coinfection.
In December, Brooke Hudspeth, chief practice officer at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, reported that it is safe to get both the Covid-19 vaccination and the flu shot at the same time, and it's actually important to get both, since having Covid-19 and the flu at the same time can increase a person's risk of severe complications.
"There aren't any complications or any risk when those are given at the same time," she said.
Kentucky is following a national trend of an increase in flu activity. Most of the increases have been seen in central and south-central regions of the country and they are increasing in the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says, "An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. Vaccination can prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick."
The flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older as long as flu activity continues. Everyone 5 years of age and older can get a Covid-19 vaccine.
A few counties in the latest flu report have been hit especially hard with the flu, including Floyd, with 124 new cases, and Pike, with 74. Lincoln had 34 and Laurel 22.
Between March 30 and April 5, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 172 lab-confirmed flu cases, up from 15 in this latest state report. It also reported another flu-related death.
The health department cautions that the number of flu cases could be even higher.
"Please remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington," says the news release. "Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments."
Regional COVID Update:
On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, April 2nd, to Friday, April 8th. Even though the number of confirmed cases dropped significantly, they still reported the death of one individual in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department as related to COVID-19. The one person in Clay County was a 74-year-old female.
Weekly County Updates
Jackson County (Incident rate = 4.29)
Confirmed cases = 1
Probable cases = 3
New Deaths = 0
Clay County (Incident Rate = 0)
Confirmed cases = 0
Probable Cases = 0
New Deaths = 1
Rockcastle County (Incident Rate = 1.71)
Confirmed cases = 0
Probable cases = 2
New Deaths = 0
State COVID Update:
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations dropped again in Kentucky last week, but deaths and the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus ticked back up a bit.
From last Monday through Sunday, the standard reporting week, the state's weekly report showed 3,117 new cases of the virus, an average of 445 per day. The week before, the average was 564 per day. Of the new cases, 22% were in people 18 and younger.
The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days is 2.27%, up from 1.97% in the previous week's report.
The state attributed 172 more deaths to Covid-19 last week, an average of 24.6 per day. That's up from 19.3 per day last week, but still lower than it was for several weeks prior. The state's pandemic death toll is 15,200.
Kentucky's seven-day infection rate dropped to 4.09 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Counties with rates more than double the statewide rate were Hancock, 13.1; Henderson, 12.3; Knott, 11.6; Trimble, 10.1; Morgan, 8.6; Metcalfe, 8.5; and Anderson, 8.2. The good news is that 20 Kentucky counties have an infection rate of zero.
While the number of daily cases has declined 45% in the last two weeks, Kentucky's infection rate ranks 12th among the states and Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times.
Kentucky hospitals reported 198 patients with Covid-19, with 29 of them in intensive care and 14 on mechanical ventilation. Only three of the state's hospital regions (Northern Kentucky, Barren River and the Bluegrass) are using at least 80% of their intensive-care beds, but have very few Covid-19 patients. Statewide, nearly 53% of beds, 74% of intensive-care beds and nearly 23% of ventilators are in use.
Cases and hospitalizations are ticking up in some states. Becker's Hospital Review reports that Covid-19 cases increased 3% over the past 14 days, marking the first change in direction after two months of sustained declines, with infections increasing in 26 states and Washington, D.C., as of April 11. In addition, hospitalizations have ticked up in nine states.
