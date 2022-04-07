On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, March 26th, to Friday, April 1st. Even though the number of confirmed cases dropped significantly, they still reported the death of four individuals in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department as related to COVID-19. The two individuals in Clay County were a 77-year-old female and an 82-year-old male. The one individual in Rockcastle County was an 85-year-old male. The one individual in Jackson County was a 78-year-old female.
Weekly County Updates
Jackson County (Incident rate = 7.5)
Confirmed cases = 2
Probable cases = 2
New Deaths = 1
Clay County (Incident Rate = 0)
Confirmed cases = 0
New Deaths = 2
Rockcastle County (Incident Rate = 3.42)
Confirmed cases = 3
Probable cases = 1
New Deaths = 1
