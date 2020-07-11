The Kentucky Bankers Association has sent out a letter calling for community action! In addition to everything else, the country appears to be experiencing a coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the ability to have fundraisers in schools and camps and with many businesses requiring exchange change or cards for payments many coins are sitting in homes, cars, and under couch cushions rather than being recirculated into the economy. That means less coins are available when you NEED change!
Banks, businesses, and people need coins. Banks need coins because local businesses request coins. Local businesses request coins because without them they must ask for exact payment or depend entirely on credit/debit cards for payment. People need coins so that they can make exact amount purchases or get change back.
The Kentucky Bankers Association has asked for help with this shortage encouraging everyone to empty out their piggy banks, pockets, and cup holders in their cars and deposit or exchange those coins for cash. They wrote, “It is important to remember that you can do more with your money by not holding coins! You can create a family educational opportunity by teaching your children to count money. You can teach your children the value of saving and converting coins to cash, which they can save and plan for a future purchase. There is real satisfaction in saving! Most importantly, you are helping your community! The issue may seem insignificant, but ask your banker or a local business person – It isn’t!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.