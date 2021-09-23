Below are the COVID-19 case updates from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department for the week of Saturday, September 11th to Friday, September 17th.
The health department reported, “We are saddened to report 1 new COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County. The individual in Clay County was a 76-year-old male. The individuals in Jackson County were a 65-year-old male and a 79-year-old female.
We are monitoring a cluster at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 9/17, there are 2 new confirmed cases and 5 new recovered cases among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.”
Jackson County Jailer Brian Gabbard also confirmed that approximately 10 jail employees had contracted COVID. Jailer Gabbard stressed that “NO INMATES” were positive for COVID-19 and the affected employees were quarantined as soon as they manifested symptoms. Gabbard said he pulled all the Work Release Supervisors in and used them on the floor to avoid being short staffed due to the necessary quarantines. The quarantined employees should be able to return to work this week.
Below is the reported numbers from the Cumberland Valley Health Department.
COVID-19 Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 92
Probable: 46
Recovered: 88
New Deaths: 2
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 83
Community Confirmed: 81
CCDC Confirmed: 2
Probable: 34
Total Recovered: 255
Community Recovered: 250
CCDC Recovered: 5
New Deaths: 1
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 74
Probable: 182
Recovered: 141
Deaths: 0
The health department’s next update will be on Monday, September 27th.
State of Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reported Monday that last month was the worst month in terms of cases since the pandemic began. "August was the most cases that we have ever had in the pandemic at 104,000 cases," Beshear said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
The governor said 8,750 COVID-19 cases and 88 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state since Friday. Three of the Kentuckians who died were in their early twenties.
As of Monday, 2,254 people were in Kentucky hospitals with COVID-19. 654 of them are in the ICU and 452 people are on ventilators. As of Saturday, 77% of hospitals in the state reported critical staff shortages, according to the governor. There were 2,075 new cases reported Monday, as well as 17 new deaths. The positivity rate is 12.18%.
Kentucky administered more than 5,000 monoclonal antibody treatment courses last week, but the state will only receive 4,960 courses this week due to a national shortage. They will be allocated to 79 sites around Kentucky based on backorder requests, current inventory and previous week utilization.
“We will have at least one monoclonal antibody treatment provider in each of our Area Development Districts, but there’s not going to be enough anywhere,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’re putting off a vaccine to have an infusion, let me tell you, an infusion is much more invasive, and there are not going to be enough of those anywhere in the commonwealth. Get that vaccine.”
