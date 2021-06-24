President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. On May 28, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for 22 more counties affected by the historic flooding.
The 31 declared, eligible counties include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.
Separate from D-SNAP deadlines, the deadline to apply for federal disaster individual assistance is Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Jackson County Emergency Management will assist anyone needing help with the application process. According to Jamie Strong, JCEM Director, the FEMA Applicant Assistance program that was held earlier at the Emergency Operations Center did see several participants. “Unfortunately, we know that not everyone that needed help has not registered as of yet. As of now, 20 of the original 48 have registered. Therefore, we will continue to try to be available for anyone who is needing help from 8-4 until the registration deadline on June 23, 2021. Please call Jamie Strong at 606-493-8443 or Judge Gabbards Office at 606-287-8562 for more information.”
Kentuckians can also register and seek in person assistance at any FEMA registration support center, regardless of what county they live in. Or, instead of visiting a support center, homeowners and renters can also register for federal disaster assistance in one of three other ways:
Visiting the website DisasterAssistance.gov; Downloading the FEMA app; or
Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish).
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
Note: Locations, dates and times of the registration support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check availability.
