Deeds

Deeds and Transfers: 11/02/2021 to 11/09/2021

Nicholson, Wade & Nicholson, Debra to Craft, Kelsey M. & Craft, Derrick N.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC to Darwin, Michael & Darwin, Theresa

Clark, Dennis & Clark, Kay to Atkins, Cherre

Isaacs, Patricia A. & Fay Davis Revocable Living Trust Agre to Montgomery, Jeff & Montgomery, Teresa

Isaacs, Patricia A. & Fay Davis Revocable Living Trust Agre to Montgomery, Jeff, Montgomery, & Teresa, Smith, Donnie, & Smith, Jennifer

Commonwealth of KY, County of Jackson, Johnson, Holly M., Secretary of Finance and Admin., Addie, Cotton, Addie, Cotton (Unknown Heirs), unknown occupants to Murray, Ross

McCowan, Julia M., Sparks, Julia M. to Sparks, James F.

Sue, Eddie Joe & Sue, Malta Sue to Madden, Heather & Madden, Joshua

Isaacs, John M. & Isaacs, Courtney to Slocum, Rebecca

Neeley, Rhonda, Neeley, James Keith, Taylor, Randy, Lewis, Patricia, Taylor, William Doug, Taylor, Paul, Taylor, Betty, Taylor, Carolyn Sue, Fees, Ricky to Wilder, Justin & Wilder, Rebecca

Gilbert, Loretta to Berry, Kristian & Berry, Ashley

Spurlock, Tammy & Spurlock, Christopher to Brown, Larry & Brown, Missy

Lainhart, Steven, Lainhart Dreama Lynn, Lainhart, Merrill Lee, Lainhart, Sunshine, Lainhart, Bobby Ray, & Lainhart, Pamela Jo to Lainhart, Bobby Ray

McQueen, Melissa, Raleigh, Lois Jean, Frost, Michal, Frost, Michael L. to Grubb, Karac

Boggs, Ruth to Morgan, Harold Jr., Morgan, Doris, & Hillard, Andrew

Coots, Martha, Coots, Martha Louise, Decard, Belinda (Administratix), Cootsd, Bill (Estate) to Richardson, Daelen

Coots, Martha Louise, Decard, Belinda (Administratix), Cootsd, Bill (Estate) to Richardson, Daelen

