Deeds and Transfers: 11/02/2021 to 11/09/2021
Nicholson, Wade & Nicholson, Debra to Craft, Kelsey M. & Craft, Derrick N.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC to Darwin, Michael & Darwin, Theresa
Clark, Dennis & Clark, Kay to Atkins, Cherre
Isaacs, Patricia A. & Fay Davis Revocable Living Trust Agre to Montgomery, Jeff & Montgomery, Teresa
Isaacs, Patricia A. & Fay Davis Revocable Living Trust Agre to Montgomery, Jeff, Montgomery, & Teresa, Smith, Donnie, & Smith, Jennifer
Commonwealth of KY, County of Jackson, Johnson, Holly M., Secretary of Finance and Admin., Addie, Cotton, Addie, Cotton (Unknown Heirs), unknown occupants to Murray, Ross
McCowan, Julia M., Sparks, Julia M. to Sparks, James F.
Sue, Eddie Joe & Sue, Malta Sue to Madden, Heather & Madden, Joshua
Isaacs, John M. & Isaacs, Courtney to Slocum, Rebecca
Neeley, Rhonda, Neeley, James Keith, Taylor, Randy, Lewis, Patricia, Taylor, William Doug, Taylor, Paul, Taylor, Betty, Taylor, Carolyn Sue, Fees, Ricky to Wilder, Justin & Wilder, Rebecca
Gilbert, Loretta to Berry, Kristian & Berry, Ashley
Spurlock, Tammy & Spurlock, Christopher to Brown, Larry & Brown, Missy
Lainhart, Steven, Lainhart Dreama Lynn, Lainhart, Merrill Lee, Lainhart, Sunshine, Lainhart, Bobby Ray, & Lainhart, Pamela Jo to Lainhart, Bobby Ray
McQueen, Melissa, Raleigh, Lois Jean, Frost, Michal, Frost, Michael L. to Grubb, Karac
Boggs, Ruth to Morgan, Harold Jr., Morgan, Doris, & Hillard, Andrew
Coots, Martha, Coots, Martha Louise, Decard, Belinda (Administratix), Cootsd, Bill (Estate) to Richardson, Daelen
Coots, Martha Louise, Decard, Belinda (Administratix), Cootsd, Bill (Estate) to Richardson, Daelen
