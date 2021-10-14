Deeds

Deeds

Whitaker, Cody Wayne & Ross, Cameron to Van Tassel, Lisa

Blakesley, Brian & Blakesley, Brenton to Farley, Carol S. & Waddell, Patricia E.

Yoder, Moses D. & Yoder, Emma A. to Barnard, William Craig & Barnard, Claudia M.

Martin, Leeanne Sandlin, Sandlin, George L., Sandlin, Paul A., & English, Keith to Norris, Kendall & Elizabeth Kendall

Commonwealth of KY, Jackson County, & Peters, Mitchell to Peters, Barbara

Coffey, Trot & Rose, Melissa to Coffey, Trot & Coffey, Heather

Peters, Ruth to Peters, Larry

Williams, Randall Lee to Maggard, Joshua Floyd

Gay, Sharon K Allen to Gay, Ronald, Christopher & Hellard, Mary Katelyn

Miller, Rex to Johnson, Tammie

Miller, Rex to Johnson, Tammie

TKY Acquisition LLC to Begley Farm LLC

Truett, Bobby & Truett, Sandra to Truett, Bobby & Truett, Sandra

Abee, Gladys Barbara to Lynch, Angela & Lynch, Dudley

Phoenix Products, INC to Spivey, Clyde David

Holt, Gail & Holt, Vernon to Whitehead, Joseph & Whitehead, Jennifer Lynn

Recommended for you