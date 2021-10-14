Deeds
Whitaker, Cody Wayne & Ross, Cameron to Van Tassel, Lisa
Blakesley, Brian & Blakesley, Brenton to Farley, Carol S. & Waddell, Patricia E.
Yoder, Moses D. & Yoder, Emma A. to Barnard, William Craig & Barnard, Claudia M.
Martin, Leeanne Sandlin, Sandlin, George L., Sandlin, Paul A., & English, Keith to Norris, Kendall & Elizabeth Kendall
Commonwealth of KY, Jackson County, & Peters, Mitchell to Peters, Barbara
Coffey, Trot & Rose, Melissa to Coffey, Trot & Coffey, Heather
Peters, Ruth to Peters, Larry
Williams, Randall Lee to Maggard, Joshua Floyd
Gay, Sharon K Allen to Gay, Ronald, Christopher & Hellard, Mary Katelyn
Miller, Rex to Johnson, Tammie
Miller, Rex to Johnson, Tammie
TKY Acquisition LLC to Begley Farm LLC
Truett, Bobby & Truett, Sandra to Truett, Bobby & Truett, Sandra
Abee, Gladys Barbara to Lynch, Angela & Lynch, Dudley
Phoenix Products, INC to Spivey, Clyde David
Holt, Gail & Holt, Vernon to Whitehead, Joseph & Whitehead, Jennifer Lynn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.