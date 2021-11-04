DEEDS and TRANSFERS
Bingham, Jeff & Bingham, Jelinda to Kolburn, Wendell & Kolburn, Linda
Sherman, Levi & Sherman, Rebecca Marie to Mills, Judy C.
Isaacs, Marietta to Top of the World, LLC
Potter, Dennis Shawn & Potter, Courtney Leshae to Roberts, Haven C. & Roberts, Sonya M.
Scalf, Jeff & Scalf, Julia C. to Thomas, Donna K. & Thomas, Terry L., SR.
Partin, Earlene to Cartt, Tara & Cartt, Michael Joseph
Gibbs, Freferick Glen to Gibbs, Arthur
