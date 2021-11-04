Deeds

DEEDS and TRANSFERS

Bingham, Jeff & Bingham, Jelinda to Kolburn, Wendell & Kolburn, Linda

Sherman, Levi & Sherman, Rebecca Marie to Mills, Judy C.

Isaacs, Marietta to Top of the World, LLC

Potter, Dennis Shawn & Potter, Courtney Leshae to Roberts, Haven C. & Roberts, Sonya M.

Scalf, Jeff & Scalf, Julia C. to Thomas, Donna K. & Thomas, Terry L., SR.

Partin, Earlene to Cartt, Tara & Cartt, Michael Joseph

Gibbs, Freferick Glen to Gibbs, Arthur

